The Big Picture "Living Doll" is considered the scariest episode of The Twilight Zone and popularized the killer doll subgenre in horror.

The episode effectively plays with suspense and atmosphere, creating an eerie and unsettling experience for viewers.

The combination of Talky Tina's creepy design and June Foray's chilling voice performance make her one of the scariest villains in the series.

Even 60-some odd years after airing as one of the most popular programs of its day, The Twilight Zone still manages to be one of the scariest TV shows of all time, making it a tall order to try and figure out which of its episodes is the scariest of them all. Is it "Eye of the Beholder," the classic episode with all the traumatizing pig-faced surgeons? Or is it "The Invaders," an episode that works masterfully off of suspense and atmosphere? Close, but not quite. What about the ambiguity and disorientation of "The Hitchhiker"? You could make the case. But, really, no episode has scared the pants off of viewers quite like "Living Doll," a bite-sized, 22-minute episode that is so unsettling that it carved out one of the most popular subgenres in all horror -- the killer doll movie.

By the time the fifth season of The Twilight Zone came around in 1963, the series had already aired a ridiculous amount of fan favorites. Trying to name every classic episode of these series is like trying to name every great Beatles song -- they're all great! And while loads of The Twilight Zone episodes hold up as their own individual monuments of pop culture, most of these run purely off of chills and atmosphere. Not every single one can still make a case for being truly "scary," but there are still a few that do. Even through its final season, Rod Serling and company were still able to pump out truly unnerving episodes. That season's third release -- "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" -- just might be the flagship episode for the entire series. It's one that feels a bit silly at times, but it still manages to overcome camp by the sheer prowess of its meat-and-potatoes horror premise, fantastic writing, and A+ William Shatner performance. Sure, you could make the argument that "Nightmare" is the scariest episode of the entire show, but three episodes later is where The Twilight Zone would officially cross over into its eeriest territory yet.

RELATED: This Killer Doll Movie Is One of Anthony Hopkins' Most Underrated

'Living Doll' Has a Classically Simple 'Twilight Zone' Setup

"Living Doll" first aired as a bit of a Halloween hangover, broadcasting on Nov. 1, 1963. Given that Halloween was on a Thursday that year and The Twilight Zone aired on Fridays, I guess CBS couldn't air this killer doll episode one day earlier, but it seems intentional to have aired this one when they did. This episode was built to spook. The plot follows an emotionally abusive husband and stepfather, Erich Streator (Telly Savalas) -- a man who keeps his wife, Annabelle (Mary La Roche), walking on eggshells around him and denies any love or responsibility for his stepdaughter, Christie (Tracy Stratford). One day, Annabelle and Christie come home after having bought a new doll, a wind-up talking doll at that, named Talky Tina (June Foray). Erich immediately disapproves of his wife having bought their child another toy, but soon after he takes it away from her, it seems as though Tina might not be so happy with Erich.

This episode is one of those that perfectly sums up what makes the series' simple plot synopses so great in the first place. "Living Doll" is effective because, like Erich comes to be, you're certain that Tina is actually talking to him ... but there's still the chance that it's all in his head. It's the classic Twilight Zone formula where you don't know if something is off with the lead character or if there's seriously something wrong. At first, Erich blows off her unsettling remarks ("My name is Talky Tina, and I think I could even hate you") and her winking at him during dinner as odd design choices. He even accuses Annabelle of putting a walkie-talkie inside of Tina. For a large chunk of "Living Doll," Erich has convinced himself that there's no way that this doll is really threatening him. This doesn't last forever though, as he begins to realize that Tina's threats aren't built in. The answer could only be one of two things -- either something is wrong with Erich's head or this toy is out to take his life.

Talky Tina Is Pop Culture's Scariest Killer Doll

Image via CBS

Any way you roll it -- in his head or not -- Talky Tina is terrifying from the get-go. She does have an everyday "cute" doll design, but there's something so alien about her that she comes across as supremely creepy. Tina is rarely filmed head-on, and with the show's black and white cinematography, is devoid of any feature-softening colors. She's just a rigid, wooden, dead-eyed doll. We never even see her move! Usually, she's captured from a side profile, or slightly off to the left or right, so the viewer can rarely ever make eye contact with her. June Foray's icy performance as the voice of Talky Tina adds an extra layer of disturbing to the character. She has a high-pitched, cold, glassy voice that cuts like a knife. Even when she's being wound up and says, "My name is Talky Tina and I love you very much," it never fails to still sound like she's saying "My name is Talky Tina, and I'm going to kill you." Not before or after would The Twilight Zone ever have such a creepy villain as Talky Tina.

But if Talky Tina had to go after anyone on this planet, it might as well have been Erich Streator. Seriously, this guy is a dirtbag! Telly Savalas is great in the role, so good that you just want to punch him in the face. Every time he opens his mouth, he's either being a smart-ass to his family or just flat-out yelling at them. And for what? Because his daughter got a new doll? Give me a break. Savalas was always great at playing grade-A jerks, including when he played James Bond's number one nemesis, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, but his performance as Erich honestly goes toe to toe with a global threat like Blofeld. Even when he starts to backpedal towards the end in an attempt to save his marriage, you still don't feel sorry for the guy. He's in way too deep -- take him down, Talky Tina! For all of us!

Every Twilight Zone episode has the retroactive bonus of having been filmed in the simultaneously beautiful and creepy black and white, but "Living Doll" isn't just visually appealing for that reason alone. More than most others in the series, this episode plays with shadows to keep the viewer wondering what corner of the room Tina might be lurking in. Whether Erich is walking through his stepdaughter's pitch-black room or wandering through his dimly lit garage, you can't seem to shake the feeling that Tina might sneak up on him at any moment. It also helps that the episode is one of the series' quieter episodes. Most of the time, you're meant to listen for Tina's loud gears rotating somewhere else in the house, so the music is kept to a minimum.

The Secret Sauce to Every Great 'Twilight Zone' Episode

Image via CBS

That being said, the Bernard Herrmann score that accompanies "Living Doll" is wonderfully sparse. A humming bass clarinet does most of the talking for the musical score. It's an atmospheric sound that rides close to the ground, feeling more like a sinister threat in the shadows than an easy-to-spot killer chasing you down the street. Subtlety is key with this score, but there are also the occasional harps and celestas to round out Hermann's work, adding just enough Twilight Zone zest to an otherwise haunting score.

In the way that Hermann's score uses subtlety to drive home the menace of Talky Tina, "Living Doll" remains the scariest killer doll story to this day. It continues to age well because of its 1960s TV-budget limitations. Tina isn't dolled-up (I apologize) with a beat-you-over-the-head horror design like today's crowning killer doll, Annabelle, nor is she a loudmouthed, hilarious, serial-killer-possessed doll like Chucky. No, we have no idea what the deal is with Talky Tina. She's a blank slate -- sporting an everyday doll look and given no clarity as to her backstory. We know nothing about Talky Tina other than she paved the way for more killer dolls to follow, she starred in the scariest Twilight Zone episode ever, and, more than anything, we better be nice to her.