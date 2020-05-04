‘The Twilight Zone’ Season 2 Adds Jurnee Smollett, Paul F. Tompkins, and More to Cast

CBS has announced a new batch of names for The Twilight Zone season 2, as well as new episode titles for this summer’s return trip to that dang dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. The new names include Jurnee Smollett—who is having a heck of a run recently between Birds of Prey and HBO’s upcoming Lovecraft Country—as well as Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Greta Lee (Russian Doll), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), and Topher Grace (BlackKklansman).

The sci-fi anthology series also announced a few exciting names behind the camera, including A Girl Walks Home Alone at Midnight director Ana Lily Amirpour and none other than Oz Perkins (I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House). CBS has already confirmed that Jordan Peele, who executive produces the series alongside Simon Kinberg, will write an episode for season 2.

Check out the new episode titles with their full cast and creative teams below. The Twilight Zone returns to CBS All Access this summer. For more on the show, here’s our full review of season 1.

Episode: “8”

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (“Community,” “Stargirl”) and Brandon Jay McLaren (“UnREAL,” “Graceland”)

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Episode: “A Small Town”

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (“Happy Endings,” “Let’s Be Cops”), David Krumholtz (“The Deuce,” “Evel”), Natalie Martinez (“Reminiscence,” “The I-Land”), and Paula Newsome (“Barry,” “Chicago Med”)

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Episode: “Try, Try”

Starring Topher Grace (“Blackkklansman,” “Black Mirror”) and Kylie Bunbury (“When They See Us,” “Pitch”)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

Episode: “You Might Also Like”

Starring Gretchen Mol (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Manchester by the Sea”) and Greta Lee (“Russian Doll,” “High Maintenance”)

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

Episode: “Ovation”

Starring Jurnee Smollett (“Birds of Prey,” “Lovecraft Country”), Tawny Newsome (“Space Force,” “Lower Decks”), Sky Ferreira (“Baby Driver,” “Twin Peaks”), Paul F. Tompkins (“BoJack Horseman,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!”), and Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911!” “Night at the Museum” franchise)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour