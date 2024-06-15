The Big Picture The Twilight Zone reboot's Season 2 episode, "8" forces audiences to confront familiar horror realistically, with unexpected aggression from a grounded, recognizable creature.

"8" includes haunting familiar references to expand its horror, connecting the revival to the original series with special significance.

The episode warns about humanity's greed and God complex, showing the consequences of trying to control evolution through scientific exploitation.

The legacy of Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone is undeniably mixed. Paying homage to some of the original Twilight Zone's most iconic episodes with outings like “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” and doubling down on original creator Rod Serling’s love for outlandish sci-fi tinged with political satire, the reboot captures the spirit of its predecessor without capitalizing on its most subversive storytelling. Many episodes in the show’s two-season run feel rushed, exploring broad social themes that fail to deliver satisfying endings, but the show does occasionally veer into uncharted territory. Season 2, Episode 6, “8,” can tell a monster story so bloody it would have been difficult for the original series, using recognizable visuals and pre-existing Twilight Zone lore to create horror that criticizes humanity’s obsession with controlling its own evolution.

The episode centers on a group of Antarctic researchers led by Dr. Orson Rudd (Joel McHale), who is studying how melting ice shelves allow new species to rise from the bottom of the ocean for new feeding grounds. Tasked with gathering information to preserve these new species, the team quickly becomes excited when they seem to have captured a new kind of octopus. But, when this discovery coincides with the deaths of several members of their crew, the survivors struggle to agree on how to proceed with their very own voyage into The Twilight Zone. Hidden agendas are revealed as the remaining crew members fight to contain a creature they don’t fully understand, resulting in a struggle that is both a condemnation of humanity’s hubris and horrifying to witness.

“8” Forces Audiences To Confront the Terror of a Familiar Creature

Since the monster of this episode’s horror is so recognizable to viewers, it's also easy for both the characters of “8” and viewers to underestimate the potential danger of the creature. Despite being a new species, the octopus captured during this creepy Twilight Zone episode resembles a normal cephalopod, lacking any hellish wings or fangs or disturbing characteristics like classic monsters from Predator or Alien. The creature of “8” is strictly an earthly one, looking no different from the kind the main characters could find at any aquarium, which is exactly what makes the episode’s subsequent murder scenes so startling. Combining a familiar set of tentacles with unexpected aggression, “8” combines gory murder scenes with predatory instincts to force the audience to take nature’s monsters seriously.

While the idea of a murderous octopus sounds campy, the episode quickly establishes that its lethal cephalopod is no laughing matter. With a level of brutality that is jarring to find in a Twilight Zone episode, the octopus allows itself to be captured only to kill two of Rudd’s crew members in increasingly brutal ways. Werewolf Larry (Tim Armstrong) has his entire skull penetrated by the octopus’s tentacles while he is supposed to be watching the monster, with the octopus then camouflaging itself on his corpse to fool Frisch (Brandon Jay McLaren), whose eye is torn from his skull by the octopus’ suction cups before being strangled to death. As the camera lingers on the intensity of the octopus’ rabid gaze, it’s impossible to ignore the realization that not all of the Twilight Zone's worst monsters are made by humans.

“8” Sets a Haunting Mood With Familiar ‘Twilight Zone’ References

Working in tandem with the episode’s monstrous premise, “8” also includes several references to the greater Twilight Zone franchise that serve to heighten its horror and underscore its central theme of human greed. The episode opens with two separate narrators, with Dr. Rudd’s reporting of his findings in the expedition overshadowed by the background voiceover of The Twilight Zone’s creator, Rod Serling (voiced in this episode by Mark Silverman). An emblem on Rudd’s research base also confirms the expedition is funded by the Whipple corporation, which is a reference to Season 5, Episode 33, “The Brain Center at Whipple’s,” of the original series. Aside from connecting the reboot to its predecessor, each reference possesses a special significance to the episode's meaning.

The inclusion of Serling’s voice adds a haunting touch to an otherwise gory episode, delivering a chilling sense of foreboding that only Serling’s crisp syllables and grainy pronunciation can offer. Moreover, by relying on the voice of the old narrator for The Twilight Zone to tell a modern story of human corruption, the episode doubles down on its theme of primordial dominance overcoming modern science by deliberately making the episode feel older. But besides calling back to a prominent figure from the 1950s and 60s, the episode’s allusion to the Whipple company confirms its scientists are self-serving. In the original series, Whipple wanted to replace its human employees with machines for profit, and “8” uses its modern incarnation of the classic Twilight Zone corporation to represent humanity’s obsession with its own self-interest in an even more disturbing way.

“8” Offers a Warning to Audiences About Humanity’s God Complex

Just as Whipple acts against the well-being of others to enrich itself in the original Twilight Zone episode, the researchers of the Whipple base are revealed to be concerned only with their own gain after the capture of their new species of octopus. Instead of preserving the creature like their mission was ostensibly meant to do, McHale’s Dr. Rudd and his partner, Dr. Carp (Nadia Hilker), reveal their intention to extract chemicals from the octopus to develop human pain medications. Meanwhile, Dr. Hai (Michelle Ang) is exposed later in the episode for trying to exploit the octopus’ genes for cross-species experimentation. When the octopus outsmarts both parties, however, this horrifying sci-fi episode soon demonstrates the dark consequences in store for humans attempting to control evolution.

Rather than killing the remaining members of Rudd’s crew outright, the octopus manages to access Dr. Hai’s research on gene manipulation and escape back into the ocean. In the process, the octopus steals knowledge of a specific gene that would allow the octopus and other marine species to evolve to survive on land. Rudd’s remaining scientists then realize this alteration to ocean life would enable sea creatures to rise and destroy humanity, emphasizing this Twilight Zone episode’s central message that humanity’s attempts to interfere with the laws of nature will only result in its annihilation. By underestimating the intelligence and deadliness of their captured specimen, not only do most members of the crew get themselves killed, but the team’s attempts to enhance human lives are punished by endangering them all.

With its depiction of how humanity's quest for total knowledge often jeopardizes the world itself, the episode stands alongside stories as classic as Frankenstein and other recently rebooted franchises like Planet of the Apes. While “8” at times feels a little too silly to take seriously, forcing viewers to believe that its octopus antagonist is smart enough to handle a cellphone and immediately understand human technology, the episode uses a grounded form of horror and draws from the original Twilight Zone franchise’s mythos to give its audience an unnerving warning about humanity’s own self-destructive potential. One of the more disturbing entries in Peele’s reboot, the episode’s short runtime prevents the story from being explored to its fullest, but “8” still treats viewers to a wild ride, testing which species can survive this survival of the fittest.

