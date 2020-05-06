New Images From Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ Season 2 Promise More Star-Studded Spookiness

CBS has just released images from the new season of Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone revival, and they are giving this old Twilight Zone fan the vapors. Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Steven Yeun, Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Allison Tolman, Jessica Williams, and more guest-starred in Peele’s star-studded first season, and the cast he’s assembled for Season 2 is no less impressive.

Season 2’s staggering list of guest stars includes Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Jurnee Smollett, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, and Damon Wayans Jr., starring in a series of 10 episodes that will further explore the nature of humanity and society through the lens of speculative science-fiction and horror. I would watch that group of people do literally anything, so the promise of them engaging in dark vignettes about bleak societal truths is an offer I can’t resist.

The images reveal several of the main characters in the new season, including Porter, McHale, Simpson, Lennon, Smollett, Elfman, Meloni, Baccarin, Grace, Mol, and Wayans Jr. Nothing is known about the episodes right now apart from their mysterious titles, which include “A Human Face”, “You Might Also Like”, “The Who of You”, and “Meet in the Middle”.

Peele was a natural fit for The Twilight Zone’s brand of social commentary, and his 2019 revival was met with generally positive reviews. The new season premieres on CBS All Access later this summer, but until then, enjoy the bevy of preview images below.