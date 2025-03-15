For a show that began its run at the tail end of the 1950s, The Twilight Zone is as insightful, shocking, and relevant today as it was then, as evidenced by one of its most common themes: the ugliness of man. The man behind the series, Rod Serling, used The Twilight Zone to target the likes of bigotry, mistrust, selfishness, and a host of other manifestations of man's ugliness, cleverly disguising his commentary on these societal issues through his fictitious world. But in one of its most relevant episodes, The Twilight Zone explores what happens when the ugliness of a person's soul is reflected on the outside, in an episode directed by Ida Lupino, the only woman to have directed an episode of the iconic series.

'The Twilight Zone's "The Masks" Exposes a Family's Hideous Nature

In "The Masks," it's the night of Mardi Gras in the New Orleans home of Jason Foster (Robert Keith), a wealthy man on the verge of death. The cantankerous old man is less than thrilled that he'll be sharing his final moments with his family, who have just arrived from Boston: his neurotic, spineless daughter Emily (Virginia Gregg), her greedy executive husband Wilfred (Milton Selzer), Wilfred Jr. (Alan Sues), his callous and thick-minded grandson, and his narcissistic granddaughter, Paula (Brooke Hayward). He makes his feelings known before inviting them to partake in a Mardi Gras party he's planned for them. In his study, they are each given one-of-a-kind masks said to be the opposite of their true personalities, and are instructed to put them on. Emily is given a sniveling coward mask, Wilfred a miser with swinish features, an oafish buffoon for Wilfred Jr., and an egotist for Paula. Foster himself wears a skull mask, suggesting it represents death, the opposite of his zest for life.

The family is reluctant at first, until Foster accuses them of only having come to claim his fortune once he's dead (fun fact: he's not wrong). Once the masks are on, he drops the bomb: they must wear the masks until midnight. Do, and they will inherit his estate. Do not, and they will only get enough for the train fare back to Boston. They agree — they are just masks, after all — and sit back and wait. As the night wears on, however, the masks become increasingly agitating, to the point where they beg Foster to let them take the masks off. That's not going to happen, and Foster lays into them, calling them all caricatures. As the clock strikes midnight, Foster passes away. The family met the condition, and now they are rich. They zealously rip off their masks, only to discover that their faces are now shaped like the masks they were wearing.

'The Twilight Zone's "The Masks" Is Almost Eerily Relevant Today