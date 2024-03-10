The Big Picture Every episode of The Twilight Zone offers a unique story full of innovation within horror and science fiction.

Every time you enter The Twilight Zone, a unique story awaits. It provides innovation within horror and science fiction like no other TV series. It was ahead of its time, with the series managing to tackle complex conversations through its dark metaphors, and 'The New Exhibit' touches on themes of attachment and idolization. The story follows a museum worker played by Martin Balsam who looks after a wax exhibit of famous serial killers. After being told the exhibit is to shut down, he struggles to let the figures go and ends up keeping them in his basement.

The episode shows Balsam as an unsettling figure and causes the audience to question his unhealthy obsession with these killers - a narrative that is still prominent in the 21st century. The episode also explores the uncanny valley and how that makes wax figures inherently scary, especially as these figures reflect real-life serial killers. The end of the episode acts as a metaphor, as with many stories in The Twilight Zone, for the unhealthy attachment to inanimate objects, and the self-constructed view of people as opposed to reality.

What is "The New Exhibit" About?

'The New Exhibit' takes The Twilight Zone to a waxwork museum featuring an exhibition of infamous serial killers called Murderers Row. This includes Jack the Ripper, Albert H. Wicks, Henri Desire Landru, William Burke and William Hare. The overseer of the exhibit is Martin Senescu (Martin Balsam), a man who at first appears to be a knowledgeable and passionate curator. However, as he talks to a group of visitors, his tone feels more unsettling, and it's clear his admiration for the exhibit is more than just a fascination with history. Senescu is sympathetic in his descriptions of the men, saying of Laundru, "One can see the agony he felt as he was driven to strangle the life of disappointed spinsters". How he speaks about serial killers is one of rationality, seeing them as victims rather than perpetrators. It is unnerving and immediately indicates there is something off about the episode's leading man.

Senescu soon learns the museum is closing down and worries about the fate of his beloved wax models. He decides, to stop the figures from ending up in someone else's hands, he will keep them in his basement. While the figures are in his possession, his wife worries about the air conditioning costs, which leads her to be found dead in the basement, killed with Jack the Ripper's knife. As the episode develops, anyone who questions Senescu's behavior is suddenly killed by one of the wax figures, ensuring the bodies aren't discovered, and the figures are not taken away from him.

Wax Figures Are Inherently Creepy

'The New Exhibit' hinges on the eerie nature of its antagonists, and the wax figures are certainly sinister. Their detached humanity is an example of the uncanny valley effect, as they look so realistic. This is heightened by the fact they are based on real-life serial killers. When they do come to life, their movement is clunky and unnatural to highlight this detachment. Wax figures toy the line between alive/dead and 'The New Exhibit' showcases this in its ability to make the murderers feel realistic but so obviously synthetic simultaneously. This purgatory is so difficult to stomach.

A similar technique is used in House of Wax, with wax figures made of real people adding a new layer of horror. It takes the victims' humanity and contrasts it with the artificial appearance of their wax shell. One of the most memorable scenes from the movie sees Dalton (Jon Abrahams) find his friend Wade (Jared Padalecki) turned into a wax figure. Wade has lost total control of his body, all he can move is his eyes. As Dalton frantically tears off the wax skin of his friend, exposing his facial muscles, tears stream down Wade's face. It pushes the sinister duality of wax figurines that was previously present in 'The New Exhibit', the human quality of them can never be fully removed.

Comparatively, the wax figures in Night at the Museum could be seen as evidence against the inherent creepiness of wax figures. What makes Night at the Museum comedic is that it doesn't place its exhibits on the boundary of real or fake. Instead, the figures completely come to life. Therefore, there is no confusion surrounding whether they are dead or alive. They are fully human in their movement and mannerisms. If you compare the way the exhibits move in Night at the Museum to those in 'The New Exhibit', it is clear that they take the same concept but use it for different dramatic effects, one for laughs and the other for suspense.

How does "The New Exhibit" end?

'The New Exhibit' captures the eerie nature of waxworks; the serial killers feel so human despite their artificial nature. However, their humanity doesn't make them sympathetic, making Senescu's attachment to them all the more unnatural and taboo. The episode showcases the danger of idolizing these killers and attempting to find the reason for their actions. Every other character in the story is uneasy around the figures, and this reaction feels completely justified. At the end of the episode, it is implied that Senescu was the killer all along, and the movement of the wax figures was all in his imagination.

The metaphor of the episode is that Senescu spent so much time humanizing these killers, that the immorality of their actions disappeared. This led him to protect them by whatever means necessary, which included killing his wife, his brother-in-law and his best friend. His rationality had eroded through his unhealthy obsession with the killers. He becomes immortalized as the newest exhibit on murderers' row, alongside the five killers he fought so hard to protect. The episode could raise questions as to whether the wax figures did actually do the killing, since they are seen moving in the episode, this is irrelevant to the message of the story. Whether Senescu was the killer or not, his attachment to the killers resulted in the death of others and led to his legacy as a murderer. The metaphor stands however you view the story, detachment from reality can be deadly.

The Twilight Zone is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

