While The Twilight Zone has spun its signature bleak brand of storytelling onto plenty of the most well-trodden genres, you’d be hard-pressed to find too many Christmas episodes in its vast catalog. However, when looking at the very best titles that the show has ever premiered, one of the first that deserves to be recognized is Season 2’s Christmas tale: “The Night of the Meek." In some ways, this Holiday-themed special is about as dour as Rod Serling’s series ever gets. In an It’s a Wonderful Life fashion, “Meek” follows Henry Corwin (Art Carney, one of the series' best guest stars), a washed-up department store Santa Claus whose life has hit rock bottom after losing his job. Now, he is left with nothing but the ability to reflect on his life’s choices. At the time of release, Serling was notoriously unhappy with this episode. However, in the years since, this one has shot up in the ranks as one of the best that The Twilight Zone has to offer — a well-deserved spot, indeed.

The Twilight Zone was rarely known to lift greatly from other fictional properties. There’s influence of course, like the great deal of science fiction and horror that came before, but hardly ever did Serling and his team basically remake a movie or adapt a book in one of their episodes. However, with “The Night of the Meek," things appear a bit different. This is not to say this was undoubtedly an episode that was inspired by It’s a Wonderful Life, as there is no source quote or anything to give such an idea. However, that film was one of the most popular of its day and has even managed to be widely celebrated now. Just look at the last 45 minutes of that movie next to this episode and tell me you don’t see the similarities. There’s a chance that “The Night of the Meek” purely came from Serling’s own inspiration, but it does deserve some examination before properly closing the case on that idea.

Art Carney's 'Twilight Zone' Performance As Santa Claus Is Unmatched

“The Night of the Meek” opens with a hotel on a dark and snowy night. It tells the tale of Henry Corwin, an alcoholic department store Santa Claus who loses his job after showing up to work one day in an obviously inebriated state. Families complain, he is fired by his boss, Mr. Dundee (John Fielder), and left to wander the streets. Corwin isn’t like many of the other Twilight Zone protagonists, though. He isn’t some heartless, angry lowlife who would rather drink excessively and be bitter than give people a magical Christmas. Instead, he longs to live up to the title that he has taken on as Santa Claus. He aches to give families and his fellow homeless population a “true Christmas” by delivering gifts and good cheer, but because of his impoverished state, he drinks. Corwin has a massive heart, maybe the biggest in all of The Twilight Zone.

Carney's performance, on the other hand, makes for one of the best in this entire series. He's not hamming it up in the charming way that many actors do on this show. He's delivering a genuine, fantastic performance. You might say that "Meek" is too obvious in the way that it presents its story, but when you're only handed a half-hour block, you have to make the most of your time. That, Serling does masterfully.

Soon after, Corwin’s own dreams come true. He stumbles across a bag full of gifts, one that seems to be able to provide anything you can imagine, so he starts running around town to fulfill everyone’s Christmas wishes. A brief run-in with Dundee and the police almost halts him in his efforts, but even then he can satisfy his old boss’s wish by giving him a vintage bottle of cherry brandy from 1903. For the rest of the night, Corwin continues giving out gifts until his bag is empty — finally fulfilling his calling and becoming Santa Claus for his fellow townspeople.

'It's a Wonderful Life' and "The Night of the Meek" Have Similar Optimistic Endings

While that might sound like an exaggeration, “The Night of the Meek” goes out in one of the series’ best ambiguous endings ever. Corwin returns the bag to where he found it, only to stumble across a little elf, reindeer, and a sleigh. He realizes that he has actually become the “real” Santa Claus, hops aboard, and takes off into the night. Of course, you can read this as a literal ending. Corwin gets the happy ending that he deserves and flies off into the night as the real Santa Claus after having given people all over town their presents. “Meek” takes on a sweeter tone about halfway through, but this ending might make it the series’ most optimistic ever. That being said, you can read this ending a different way… a much darker way than it presents on the surface.

"The Night of the Meek" ends with a shot of the bag where Corwin originally found it. There’s a chance that after being fired from his job, turning away from his favorite bar, and stumbling off into a dark alleyway, Henry Corwin died. When he first walks back there, just before he discovers the bag, we hear the sound of sleigh bells. It makes you wonder if this is the moment that Corwin passed, and everything we see from there is a hallucination as his brain lays to rest. Then, when he flies off on the sleigh, he has fully moved on from this life. If Corwin flat-out died after every other terrible thing in the first half of the episode, then that’s just terribly depressing. But hey, that’s The Twilight Zone for you!

Props to Serling for presenting the ending this way, too. It gives “The Night of the Meek” a closing that feels perfectly in line with It’s a Wonderful Life. That movie has a terribly depressing final 45 minutes, as we watch George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) wander through snowy streets and experience a world without him. With a movie, there's way more time for a character like Bailey to reflect on his life's choices, but in "Meek," we only have a few minutes. In the final moments of It's a Wonderful Life, the story wraps up in one of the sweetest bows in movie history, as Bailey reunites with his family. There’s no ambiguity with this ending, but if you want to reach for any hidden meaning there, then no one’s stopping you. Serling, on the other hand, gives you exactly what you want… initially. You can take Corwin’s fate as Santa to be literal, and if you do, then you’re given one of the only truly wonderful Twilight Zone episodes that we have. That final shot of the bag leaves the perfect amount of bread crumbs to make you think that something else might be at play but doesn’t entirely slam dunk a downer of a final shot on you. It’s all up to interpretation!

Rod Serling Was Not a Fan of This 'Twilight Zone' Episode

Image via CBS

As much as we love "The Night of the Meek" today, The Twilight Zone's creator Rod Serling was not nearly as fond of it. In a letter to an ad executive, Serling put it this way — “instead of being the sheer delight I had hoped it would be, turned out to be an inconsequential nothing, and I rather think it’ll be a terrible disappointment to you.” According to Anne Serling's memoir As I Knew Him: My Dad, Rod Serling, her father might have been Jewish in heritage, but he and his family celebrated Christmas, seeing it in a secular sense, as opposed to partaking for religious reasons. He would write multiple Christmas-themed stories over the years, from dramas to comedies. Eventually, The Twilight Zone would take off, and he would attempt this atmosphere with "The Night of the Meek."

What came to pass was one of the series' rare productions in which the episode was shot on video in an attempt to cut production costs. The end result, undoubtedly, looks cheaper than most other episodes. One of the trademark qualities of The Twilight Zone is its stark, rich, black-and-white film photography. These videotape episodes are still in black and white... but they bare a much cheaper, more papery texture. This practice would continue for five other episodes, three of which (including "Meek") were directed by the same filmmaker, Jack Smight.

Serling’s reasons for being upset about the production are valid. This series is his baby and typically bares a high degree of quality in its making, no doubt being aesthetic choices that he had to have sought out himself. However, not every film and TV show entirely rests on the quality of its presentation. When you have a script as great as the one found in “The Night of the Meek," you don’t absolutely need the very best filmmaking on hand. That would obviously be ideal, but this episode is all about its words, not flashy special effects. Save that for science fiction and horror episodes like “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” or “Time Enough At Last." The stark change from the series’ typical crisp film stock to cheap videotape might be jarring at first, but that feeling will quickly fall to the wayside as you become wrapped up in Henry Corwin’s story.

The Twilight Zone might not be known for its Christmas tales, but with “The Night of the Meek," you have one of the best episodes in the series. Its dark spin on It’s a Wonderful Life type of story makes it an interesting watch, but brings enough originality to the table to stand on its own. Entering The Twilight Zone can be a spooky thing, but on rare occasions like this, you get to see its sweeter sides… if you choose to see it that way.

