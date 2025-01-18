Following the tragic passing of creative icon David Lynch, many have been hoping to revisit the acclaimed writer and director's body of work. Now, a new 4K box set containing the entirety of Twin Peaks has been announced. The product is called Twin Peaks: From A to Z, and it will include every episode of the acclaimed series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch. Other features that the box set will offer to collectors will be all the chapters from the revival that was released a few years ago, the movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and many hours of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the artists behind the show. Twin Peaks: From A to Z is now available for pre-order via Amazon.

Twin Peaks: From A to Z will come at a price of $69.99 USD. If collectors get their hands on a copy during the pre-order period, they will be able to acquire the box set for only $55.29 USD. There's never a better opportunity for viewers to acquire the entirety of Twin Peaks and the productions surrounding the show. Twin Peaks: From A to Z will also feature the series in the best video quality the show has ever been presented on. Audiences have the chance to start 2025 with one of the most acclaimed mysteries in the history of television.

Twin Peaks follows Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he attempts to figure out who killed the young Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). The evidence obtained by the police department determines that the killer could come from the titular town, leading Cooper down a dangerous path. Twin Peaks ran over the course of two seasons before it was canceled, but as time went on, the show gained many fans around the world, with its popularity growing to this day.

The Legacy of 'Twin Peaks'

The legacy that Twin Peaks left behind after it was canceled can be seen in the material included in the upcoming box set. In order to brin loose ends to a close, the team behind the show developed a movie titled Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. The project, directed by David Lynch himself, brought back the main cast members from the series in a story that took place before the events of Twin Peaks. Many years after the release of the movie, Lynch and Frost brought Twin Peaks back as a miniseries. The narrative of that season was set more than two decades after the murder of Laura Palmer. Fans of the show will now get to relive their favorite moments from the franchise thanks to the launch of Twin Peaks: From A to Z.

Twin Peaks: From A to Z will be launched on February 3. The original series is also available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

