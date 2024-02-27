The Big Picture The TV show Twin Peaks set the stage for quality television in the 1990s with its dark mythology and memorable characters.

BOB, an interdimensional evil entity in Twin Peaks , was accidentally created on set and became a central figure in the series.

Despite BOB actor Frank Silva's passing, his character remains integral in the Twin Peaks universe, appearing in the 2017 revival.

The emergence of groundbreaking HBO shows like The Sopranos and Oz is often cited as the dawn of the “Golden Age of Television” that proved that broadcast programs could be equal in quality to their cinematic counterparts. However, the president was actually set much earlier in the 1990s, when the acclaimed arthouse filmmaker David Lynch worked with television veteran Mark Frost to create the experimental drama series Twin Peaks. From the premiere of its groundbreaking pilot, the highly engaging series contained a rich mythology, and memorable characters, and often pushed the bounds of what was possible on television with its shocking horror content. Over the course of the series, Lynch introduced many memorable antagonists that made the series even darker. However, one of the most terrifying Twin Peaks villains ever was created due to an on-set coincidence, and became essential to the series moving forward.

Who Is BOB in ‘Twin Peaks?'

Set in the small town of Twin Peaks, Washington, the series examines the life of a small, closely-knit community after the high school homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) is found murdered and wrapped in plastic. The revelation shocks local police leader Sheriff Harry Truman (Michael Ontkean), as Laura was considered to be a well-liked member of her high school class. When FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) travels to Twin Peaks to begin an official investigation into Laura’s murder, he discovers that the town is hiding many secrets beneath its wholesome front. Twin Peaks analyzes the undercurrent of evil that exists within seemingly idealistic communities, a thematic concept that would influence many serialized crime shows in the subsequent decades.

Much of the appeal of Twin Peaks was how the series was left open to the viewer’s interpretation; it’s sometimes unclear if certain moments of surreality are meant to be taken literally, and whether the show’s supernatural elements are intended to be sincere. Although personal willingness to engage with the mythology of Twin Peaks is important, Lynch has also it clear that the series is about the everlasting battle between good and evil. In the Twin Peaks universe, evil takes the form of the evil entity BOB, played memorably by Frank Silva. BOB first appears in the Twin Peaks pilot, where he is seen stalking Laura in her bedroom in the moments leading up to her demise. It’s a shocking moment that stands as one of the scariest in the history of Twin Peaks.

It’s eventually revealed that BOB is an interdimensional being that has the power to inhabit human spirits and turn them evil. Lynch himself wanted to prolong the central mystery as long as possible, as Twin Peaks had succeeded through a “water cooler” effect that added additional viewers who adamantly followed the clues of the case. In the pre-Internet era, Twin Peaks had one of the earliest active fanbases. Unfortunately, Lynch was forced by ABC executives to reveal the identity of Laura’s killer in season 2. In the episode “Lonely Souls,” it’s revealed that Laura’s father, Leland (Ray Wise), was inhabited by BOB. Unable to thwart BOB’s corrupting influence, Leland assaults and murders his daughter.

David Lynch Created BOB by Accident on 'Twin Peaks'

Image via Showtime

Despite the twists and turns that took place throughout the series, Lynch did not have a clear ending in mind for Twin Peaks when he shot the pilot. During the filming of the now iconic sequence when Laura’s mother, Sarah (Grace Zabriskie), examines her daughter’s bedroom, Silva happened to be on set working as a set dresser. While he had been warned to move out of view once filming began, Silva had crouched down by the bed, and appeared in a mirror that Lynch caught on film. Although this was initially perceived to be an error, Lynch grew fascinated with the freeze frame of Silva’s face. While he initially was unsure how to use the footage, he kept it in mind as filming continued.

Lynch eventually decided to use the footage of Silva when he needed a jump scare, as a later season involved Sarah being haunted while sitting on a coach. While the crew had already captured footage of Zabriskie’s horrified reaction to the spirit that was dementing her, Lynch decided that the frame of Silva would be the perfect image to set her off. The shocking moment of BOB snarling as he lurks in Laura’s bedroom is what sets up the central mystery of Twin Peaks, but it was conceived using the first footage Lynch ever got of Silva.

The accidental creation of BOB speaks to Lynch’s genius as a storyteller, as his best films have often been produced under unusual circumstances. When reflecting upon Silva’s appearance in his memoir Catching the Big Fish: Meditation, Consciousness and Creativity, Lynch stated that it’s often that the best “ideas come along in the strangest way when you just pay attention.” It was perhaps fate that led to the creation of one of television’s most fearsome bad guys, as Lynch said that “one thing leads to another, and if you let it, a whole other thing opens up."

BOB Is Important to the ‘Twin Peaks’ Universe

Close

Despite the show’s abrupt cancellation, Silva played an even more important role in the 1992 spin-off film Twin Peak: Fire Walk With Me. The prequel film examines the last week in Laura’s life as she copes with her impending fate; it’s at this time that she realizes that it’s her father, inhabited by BOB, who has been abusing her. Without the constraints of television censors, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me was able to get much darker than the original series. BOB’s presence in the story is critical, as it helps the viewer understand the trauma that Laura is experiencing.

While Silva sadly passed away in 1995, BOB still played an important role in the 2017 revival Twin Peaks: The Return. Often cited as the crowning achievement of the Twin Peaks universe, The Return examined the events and characters of the original series in the decades after Cooper himself became possessed by BOB. Archive footage of Silva was included within the series to make the transition seamless.

