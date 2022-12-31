Film and TV productions often take place over hundreds of miles of various locations, or alternatively, in one enclosed studio in Hollywood. Rare is it somewhere in between. Although much of the cult '90s series Twin Peaks was shot in California, the pilot was almost exclusively shot on location in Washington State, and showrunners David Lynch and Mark Frost ensured that the sense of place was maintained throughout the series as a whole. For the 2017 revival Twin Peaks: The Return, the cast and crew returned to the small North-Western towns of Snoqualmie and North Bend to recapture the feeling of the original and solidify these rural landmarks' place in TV history.

According to FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), the fictional town of Twin Peaks is set "five miles south of the Canadian border, twelve miles west of the state line," however, the majority of the show's filming locations are a 35-minute drive from the center of Seattle. This part of the country is important to David Lynch, having grown up in Spokane among other northwestern areas, with lead actor Kyle MacLachlan hailing from Yakima, Washington. Twin Peaks put these locations on the map, drawing fans from all over the world to visit the quaint, otherwise unknown towns. Some notable scene locations excluded from this list include the owl cave, the black lodge, and the bookhouse interior (which were all shot in California), and the homes of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) and the Packards respectively (which were shot in other locations around Seattle). With a car, it is perfectly achievable to visit all the show's main locations in one day, providing you have enough "damn fine" coffee to fuel your busy day!

As Dale Cooper himself said, "Harry, I have no idea where this will lead us, but I have a definite feeling it will be a place both wonderful and strange."

Stop 1: Twede's Café (The Double-R Diner), 137 W North Bend Way, North Bend, WA

Image via Showtime

The Double-R Diner is possibly the most famous location in Twin Peaks due to its retro style and delicious-looking food. The real Twede's is just as enticing, with popular menu items including "Twin Peaks Cherry Pie" and a "Damn Fine Cup of Coffee". Staff members claim approximately one-third of their custom comes from Twin Peaks fans visiting the location, one-third are locals, and the other third are oblivious passers-through, making the clientele a pleasant mix of people. As well as its unchanged aesthetic, Twede's also sells a rotation of Twin Peaks merchandise designed by various artists, from T-shirts and hoodies to "RR" mugs and stickers. Its walk to the restroom also includes a long wall of framed photographs and magazine covers featuring the cast and crew. Start your day of sightseeing with breakfast at Twede's. Street parking is often available, although it can get busy, so prepare to give them your phone number and explore the quaint local businesses of North Bend while you wait for your table.

Stop 2: Reinig Road (The "Welcome to Twin Peaks" Sign Location), 41433 SE Reinig Rd, Snoqualmie, WA

Before you leave Twede's make sure to take a walk to the back of the building (don't worry, it's not like the jump-scare behind the diner in Mulholland Drive!). There you will find a mural of the iconic "Welcome to Twin Peaks" sign which features in the pilot and the opening credits of the show. This should whet your appetite to visit your second stop, the location of the sign itself. Although the sign has since been removed to avoid confusing travelers who aren't aware of Twin Peaks, the location is no less iconic. Take care when looking for roadside parking, as there are limited spaces, but they're often vacant. If traveling via 428th Avenue, be advised that the view will appear behind you, but it makes for a route that retreads as few paths as possible. Many fans take the time to visit this landmark, making it a great photo opportunity.

Stop 3: DirtFish (Twin Peaks Sheriff's Dept. & Packard Saw Mill), 7001 396th Dr SE, Snoqualmie, WA

Image via ABC

What is now DirtFish Rally Driving School was once used as the filming location of the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Department. This building's spacious parking area overlooks the shooting location of the Packard Saw Mill too, making both locations one convenient stop. The mill is now derelict, but no less of a sight to behold. The wonderful news regarding this stop is that, despite the DirtFish Rally School occupying the Sheriff's Department building, they love Twin Peaks fans visiting. Staff are welcoming and invite fans to sit in the reception office chair where Lucy Brennan (Kimmy Robertson) worked, to have their photos taken. They occasionally even play Angelo Badalamenti's immortalizing Twin Peaks soundtrack on the overhead system while fans roam the corridors and the interrogation room at their leisure. Outside, in the parking lot, they even have a "Twin Peaks Sheriff's Department" vehicle for fans to take selfies with. This is certainly not a stop to miss.

Stop 4: Reinig Bridge (Ronette's Bridge), SE Reinig Rd, Snoqualmie, WA

Image via ABC

As you leave the DirtFish facility and rejoin Reinig Road, a right turn will reveal another Twin Peaks landmark on your immediate left. Roadside parking is available at the foot of a staircase that leads to an old railway bridge that has since been cut off and is now a footbridge for pedestrians. By climbing the stairs onto the cinematic bridge, you will find yourself in the shooting location of the scene in which Ronette Pulaski (Phoebe Augustine) is revealed to have survived the events that killed Laura Palmer. Ronette's character is scarcely featured in the series outside of this memorable moment from the pilot, but her backstory leading up to this scene is explored in the prequel movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. Even without the context of the show, this is a beautiful spot to witness the natural beauty of the Snoqualmie River. From there, you will be able to drive past Mount Si High School where they shot the scenes for the Twin Peaks High School, however, the building has since been adapted and is no longer quite as recognizable.

Stop 5: 7971 Railroad Avenue, Snoqualmie (Various)

Image via ABC

By stopping in Snoqualmie's center, not only would you be able to support local businesses and find hidden treasures, but you'd be able to mark off various Twin Peaks-related sights in one place. Most notably, the Snoqualmie Centennial Log that features in the opening credits of the show. This has since been enclosed within a fenced structure under a roof, for protection from the elements and vandals. Nearby is the gazebo/bandstand which features in several scenes of the show, and the lesser-featured Smokey Joe's bar which appears in the show as the "Elk's Point #9 Bar". This is a good spot for several photo opportunities as well as a chance to stretch your legs, take a break or enjoy some lunch.

Stop 6: Balloon Designers (Big Ed's Gas Farm), 8606 Preston-Fall City Rd SE, Preston, WA

Image via ABC

As a bonus detour en route, the house belonging to Leo (Eric Da Re) and Shelly Johnson (Riverdale's Mädchen Amick) can be found at 8304 372nd Pl SE, Snoqualmie, WA 98065. A case could also be made for stopping at Snoqualmie Point Park (at 37580 Winery Rd, Snoqualmie, WA 98065) for the beautiful views of the "Picnic Spot" in Twin Peaks where James (James Marshall) filmed Laura and Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle) dancing in the show. From there you'll take I-90 W to Preston-Fall City Rd SE. Big Ed's Gas Farm is no longer a fuel station, but the building still stands, now occupied by Balloon Designers. Fans will be pleased to find that across the street from what was Big Ed's Gas Farm, just as in the show, is the home of another dysfunctional Twin Peaks couple, James's uncle Ed (Everett McGill) and Ed's wife Nadine (Wendy Robie). This residential area occasionally offers yard sales and opportunities to chat with locals, so keep your eyes peeled.

Stop 7: The Salish Lodge & Spa (The Great Northern Hotel), 6501 Railroad Ave, Snoqualmie, WA

Image via ABC

Complete your round trip by ending the day as Dale Cooper would, by looping back around to the Great Northern Hotel, a mere 4.2 miles from your first stop. By parking in the Salish Lodge & Spa facilities, the nearby roadside, or the many spots across the street, you will be stepping into the iconic scene from the pilot in which Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) leaves for school, changing her shoes as she steps into the car. The Salish Lodge plays the exterior of the Great Northern Hotel (the interior of which was shot at Kiana Lodge, the other side of Seattle, near the Packards' home and the location of Laura's corpse's discovery). Before you enter, however, enjoy a brief walk to the Snoqualmie Falls Upper Observation Deck, to watch the waterfall from the same angle as it appears in the show's opening credits. This iconic sight is the perfect way to cap off your sightseeing day before you enter The Salish Lodge's restaurant for its luxury dining. "The Attic" upstairs is also a popular spot for a nightcap. There, they serve a "Dale Cooper" cocktail and their own "Twin Peaks Cherry Pie" for dessert, proving that even the most impressive and elegant businesses involved in the filming of Twin Peaks pay homage to the show that put them on the global stage.