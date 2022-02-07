All prequel stories face the same inherent issue: the viewer automatically knows certain details about the story’s conclusion, and as a result the same tension is very hard to maintain. The best prequels are those that can give insights on their originals, giving viewers a new perspective on the characters, events, or world. Strong examples include how Better Call Saul gives a more complex portrayal of the idiosyncratic lawyer of Breaking Bad, how the modern Planet of the Apes trilogy explored the complex relationships between mankind and sentient apes, or how the flashback segments of The Godfather: Part II were able to compare the stories of two generations of Corleone.

Expectations were high in 1992 for a new batch of Twin Peaks content. David Lynch’s game changing mystery series had hooked viewers with its terrific first season, but due to a series of creative changes Lynch grew disillusioned with the show’s development when he was forced to reveal the culprit of Laura Palmer’s (Sheryl Lee) murder early on. The second season dragged and was taken off the air by ABC, but not before Lynch returned to right the wrongs of other writers with his cliffhanger finale “Beyond Life and Death.” Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) was left laughing in a mirror while possessed by the evil spirit BOB, and fans were furious that the show wasn’t continuing.

The demand for answers was strong, and Lynch’s announcement that he’d be continuing the Twin Peaks story in a film came with great excitement. However, Lynch wasn’t interested in telling what occurred afterwards (at least not yet). He instead used Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me to put Laura Palmer at the center of the story for once, and looked back at her final days before her body washes up on the riverbank during the Twin Peaks pilot episode. The film debuted at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival, and the responses were not favorable. Critics were shocked by the graphic content and accused Lynch of being indulgent, and fans were not happy that Fire Walk With Me didn’t explain what happened to the beloved Agent Cooper.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me didn’t deserve the backlash, and thirty years later it stands as one of the greatest prequel movies ever made. Fire Walk With Me is an integral piece of the Twin Peaks mythology because the context it is given isn’t based in the plot, but emotion. Laura’s life had been characterized and deconstructed throughout the course of the show, but for the first time the viewer witnesses her trauma first hand. If Laura was representative of the spirit of goodness that was stolen away by evil forces beyond her control, then the film shows just how strong her spirit is as she endures unimaginable suffering.

Fire Walk With Me is still a film that’s very much part of the overall narrative, and it necessitates having seen the entire series first. The film contextualizes the new look at Laura’s story by first showing the investigation into the murder of Teresa Banks (Pamela Gidley) that preceded it, and the investigation by Special Agents Chester Desmond (Chris Isaak) and Sam Stanley (Kiefer Sutherland). It also shows an important figure of the Twin Peaks mythology that had never been seen on screen: the enigmatic disappeared FBI agent Phillip Jeffries, played by David Bowie in an incredible scene alongside his former partner, Lynch’s own character Gordon Cole. However, if fans were excited to see Cooper return even in a flashback, he wasn’t quite the optimistic man he’d become; Cooper is stressed by his dreams and has a colder demeanor, and it's the perfect tonal bearing to segue into Laura’s story.

Twin Peaks worked so well as a series because it gradually revealed the various figures and issues that Laura dealt with as clues to the mystery, but in her actual life she was dealing with all these things at once. As she’s being tormented by her possessed father Leland (Ray Wise), Laura is simultaneously caring for her best friend Donna Hayward (Moira Kelly), struggling with her violent boyfriend Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook), secretly courting James Hurley (James Marshall), coping with drug addiction, and working shifts for Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) at the Double R Diner.

Sheryl Lee captures this mounting pressure within Laura in an incredible performance that in a just year would earn her an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Laura is in unimaginable pain from her abuse, but she’s also forced to put on a different personality within each separate life she’s living. What’s so painful is that she has no one she can fully admit the truth to, a fact that’s apparent considering no one on Twin Peaks has all the pieces of the puzzle. The frightening dreams she experiences of the Black Lodge that were so shocking to viewers are even more terrifying for Laura when she faces them alone.

Much of Twin Peaks centers on the environment that should be safe and taking away that sense of security, and Laura’s home is her most feared location. Her mother Sarah (Grace Zabriskie) is reclusive and willfully ignores her abuse, and the depiction of Leland is actually more fleshed out than the show ever got. If the series explained Leland’s transformation from his friendly personality to the violent behavior during his possession by BOB as a simple switch, his transition is far subtler in Fire Walk With Me. Leland masks his capabilities under the guise of normalcy, and it's hard for Laura to anticipate when he’ll explode into rage next. Wise suggests that there may be some lurking darkness in Leland himself, and that BOB is unlocking unspoken desires that Leland had buried.

Part of the reason Fire Walk With Me was so shocking was that, without the constraints of television, the film could be as graphic as it needed to be. The series had already pushed the grounds of what was acceptable on TV, and the film took all the violence, sexuality, drug content, and disturbing imagery that are essential to the story and showed them up close. It’s often a film so deeply disturbing that it’s difficult to watch, particularly during the final sequence that depicts Laura’s rape and murder vividly. There’s a deep sensitivity Lynch has when showing the impact of abuse; Laura is treated as a character and not an object of fascination.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me wasn’t the fan service that some may have expected, but since when was the show ever about giving viewers what they wanted? It's both a brilliant psychological horror film and an integral part of the show’s history, and some of its events weren’t fully paid off until Lynch finally returned for Twin Peaks: The Return. On a purely visceral level, it's an interesting companion to the rest of Lynch’s filmography, earning its place alongside classics like Mullholland Dr. and Blue Velvet.

Prequels are intended to recontextualize their stories, and it's impossible to rewatch the series in the same way knowing exactly how all the pieces fit together and what Laura endured. It simultaneously strengthens what came before while making it more tragic as a result; as even after her death there isn’t any one person who had a consistent understanding of who Laura was. The story of Twin Peaks is many things, but most important is its tragedy, one that was forever immortalized in Fire Walk With Me.

