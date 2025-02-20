For as little time as it was actually on the air, Twin Peaks is a show that continues to fascinate viewers. Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, the series about the murder of local homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) turns into a quirky and sometimes horrifying murder mystery.

A series that was far ahead of its time, Twin Peaks’ influence is felt in fiction from shows like The Sopranos to The X-Files. With co-creator David Lynch recently passing away, there’s no better time to look back on Twin Peaks and examine what made it the iconic show it’s known for today.