The Big Picture Twin Peaks ' Agent Dale Cooper broke the norm by being an empathetic detective who rejected toxic masculinity in '90s TV.

Cooper's unorthodox detective methods, like throwing rocks at bottles, made Twin Peaks a unique murder mystery.

Kyle MacLachlan's successful partnership with David Lynch birthed one of TV's best detectives in Twin Peaks .

No one has ever looked cooler biting into a jelly donut, or staring at a llama dead in the eyes. Kyle MacLachlan is one of the biggest icons of the '90s thanks to his starring role as FBI special agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks. Flirting with danger and townies alike with his eccentricities, it was the perfect marriage to creator David Lynch’s signature weirdness. MacLachlan’s performance as Agent Cooper has left an undeniable mark on pop culture and still stands as one of the best television detectives ever. At a time when Patrick Swayze, Sylvester Stallone, and George Clooney were ruling the box office and television as muscled, suave men, MacLachlan was the antithesis to that, which is part of why Agent Cooper was such a success.

Twin Peaks debuted on ABC in 1990, and instantly became a cultural phenomenon. Following the murder of the local homecoming queen, 17-year-old Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), the question on everybody's lips was who killed her. The series was a nail-biting mystery that steered away from the neat police procedurals at that time. Instead, it used Laura’s death to explore the complex relationships between the people in the town and the supernatural powers lurking in the woods. Originally running for two seasons, Lynch, alongside co-creator Mark Frost, finally revealed Laura's killers in Twin Peaks' scariest episode during Season 2. After the reveal, the series suffered a major dip in the ratings and was canceled. But, 25 years later, Lynch and Frost returned to the strange and wonderful town for a final third season entitled Twin Peaks: The Return. As MacLachlan finally donned the impeccably tailored suit and greased back hair once more, he reminded audiences why they fell in love with Dale Cooper in the first place, and how he ushered in a new kind of detective.

Twin Peaks An idiosyncratic FBI agent investigates the murder of a young woman in the even more idiosyncratic town of Twin Peaks. Release Date April 8, 1990 Creator Mark Frost and David Lynch Cast Kyle MacLachlan , Sheryl Lee , Mädchen Amick , Kimmy Robertson , Dana Ashbrook Seasons 3

Kyle MacLachlan Plays a Groundbreaking Detective in 'Twin Peaks'

Twin Peaks came around at a very crucial time for television. It was a serialized murder mystery series, and viewers had to tune in each week to keep up with the clues and cliffhangers related to Laura's death. That might seem like a run-of-the-mill television experience today, but back then it was an outlier. In the late '80s and early '90s, police procedurals like Magnum PI, NYPD Blue, and Law & Order were the norm. The series featured tough guys as cops that very much fit into a certain stereotype at the time. City detectives were no nonsense, wise-cracking law enforcers, with little empathy to spare. They had no problem handing out punches, or engaging in shoot-outs. When MacLachlan entered the town of Twin Peaks as a slightly awkward, charming detective with an immense love for cherry pie and coffee, it introduced a brand-new kind of inspector that broke away from the tough guy mold.

Related This Nintendo Classic Was Inspired by 'Twin Peaks' This Nintendo game shares more with David Lynch's fever dream of a series than you may think.

What makes Dale Cooper such a groundbreaking character is that he's an empathetic detective who believes women's stories, and listens. Offering sensitivity and unafraid to show his emotions while solving the disturbing case, it was nothing short of extraordinary at the time to witness male fragility in the lead male role. Lynch and MacLachlan decided to make a new kind of hero that rejected toxic masculinity or problematic vices like drinking and violence, and embraced peaceful methods instead. Not to mention, Agent Cooper winds up having an epic, sweet bromance with the Sheriff in town, Harry Truman (Michael Ontkean). Twin Peaks gave permission to future television shows to ditch the mean cop guy act and ushered in a new era. Notably, later in the '90s, The X-Files introduced yet another quirky agent who rejected the status quo, pop icon Fox Mulder, played by David Duchovny.

Agent Dale Cooper's Methods Make 'Twin Peaks' a Unique Murder Mystery

Close

Part of why Cooper became so popular among fans is that he exhibited extremely unorthodox ways of solving Laura's murder. He didn't really go on stake-outs, trade punches with suspects, or interrogate killers while engulfed in cigarette smoke. Cooper's most memorable method of madness comes in the now famous, third episode of Season 1, "Zen, or the Skill to Catch a Killer." The episode is directed by David Lynch, and it's well remembered for its introduction of the red room during the last scene, an underworld full of evil. But, it's also remembered for the scene in which Cooper gathers the Twin Peaks Police Department in the woods to throw rocks at empty milk bottles in order to find the suspect in Laura's case. As he munches on donuts and sips his coffee, Cooper cheerfully throws the rocks like he's playing America's favorite pastime. As Cooper shows off his throwing arm, he eventually hits and shatters the glass. It then leads them to their prime suspect, the abusive trucker, Leo Johnson (Eric Da Re). It's the epitome of everything that makes Twin Peaks such an outlier among the typical detective series, but also so great.

David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan Are a Match Made in Heaven

Your browser does not support the video tag.

David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan are like the weirder version of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, but their partnership is just as enduring and influential. Prior to Twin Peaks, the pair had already worked with each other throughout the '80s, and MacLachlan became Lynch's muse. He starred as Paul Atreides in Lynch's version of Dune, and then in the critically acclaimed film Blue Velvet, opposite Laura Dern, as a college student turned sleuth. By the time Twin Peaks came around, Lynch and MacLachlan had established an unstoppable groove, and together created one of television's best detectives.

MacLachlan is like a wacky, '90s version of the iconic Inspector Clouseau of the Pink Panther series, minus the clumsiness. He carries a childlike wonder as he wanders into the small, northern Washington town. Host to beautiful trees and delicious cups of coffee, it's impossible not to fall in love with the place, or Dale Cooper. National Twin Peaks Day is officially on February 24, the day Cooper first arrives in town, and it couldn't be more fitting. As Cooper arrives on screen in the pilot buzzing with excitement, he leads viewers not only into the town of Twin Peaks, but into a new era of television. Without him, we would have truly gotten lost in those woods. Equipped with his handy tape recorder and perfectly combed hair, MacLachlan is the definition of '90s cool with a bit of awkward charm served on the side...along with a slice of cherry pie.

Twin Peaks is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+