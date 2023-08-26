The notion of prestige television has become a hallmark of the modern era of television; it’s not uncommon to see major filmmakers like David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh bring their mastery of cinema to the small screen. This phenomenon began in 1990 when the legendary surrealist director David Lynch created the never-ending mystery of Twin Peaks. Twin Peaks was canceled after two seasons on the air, inspiring intense speculation from an active fan community on its potential meaning. It took Lynch all the way until 2017 to complete the story with the miniseries Twin Peaks: The Return, his first venture into mainstream filmmaking since 2006’s Inland Empire.

Twin Peaks is set within a quirky small town of the same name, where the homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) is discovered dead, with her body wrapped up in plastic. As the local community reacts in shock to the discovery, the FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) begins an investigation into the girl’s murder. Some fans made the mistake of focusing too much on the mystery; the beauty of Twin Peaks is Lynch’s surrealist exploration of the existential battle between good and evil.

RELATED: This '60s Neo-Noir Film Inspired David Lynch, From 'Twin Peaks' to 'Blue Velvet'

In addition to the three seasons, Lynch also directed the 1992 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, which explores events prior to the series from Laura’s perspective. In 2014, a collection of deleted scenes that provide greater context for Fire Walk With Me were assembled into Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces. Altogether, the Twin Peaks saga is one of the best in movie and TV history, but how does each piece rank?

The following article contains spoilers for the entirety of Twin Peaks.

‘Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces’ (2014)

Image via CBS Home Entertainment

Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces provides some important information about the events within Fire Walk With Me that became helpful in understanding Lynch’s intent with Twin Peaks: The Return. Certain moments cut off are given more context; in particular, it’s helpful to learn more about the death of Teresa Banks (Pamela Gidley) and the investigation by FBI Agents Sam Stanley (Kiefer Sutherland) and Chet Desmond (Chris Isaak).

RELATED: Before 'Oppenheimer,' David Lynch Made Us Fear the Bomb in 'Twin Peaks: The Return'

However, it’s much more of an assemblage of parts than an actual story; The Missing Pieces is best viewed as a collection of shorts, and not part of Lynch’s official filmography.

'Twin Peaks’ Season 2

Image via ABC

The second season of Twin Peaks is a really tough entry to consider; its weaknesses are understandable given a little bit of context. ABC CEO Bob Iger lobbied for the show’s creators to solve the mystery of Laura’s killer, which forced Lynch to do something he’s almost never done: compromise. Lynch took a break from being actively involved in the series, and for the majority of the season’s second half, Twin Peaks began to turn into the sort of melodramatic soap opera that it was satirizing.

RELATED: 7 Gripping TV Dramas That Were Also Sometimes Hilarious

However, Lynch was able to redeem the season with the excellent season finale “Beyond Life and Death.” With its exploration of the mystical Red Room and the evil entity “BOB” creating a doppelganger of Cooper, Twin Peaks was taken off the air after its most terrifying moment yet.

‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’ (1992)

Image via New Line Cinema

Fire Walk With Me has a fascinating legacy within the Twin Peaks canon. It initially received a widely negative response, as some viewers began the series anticipating that it would solve the lingering mysteries surrounding Cooper’s fate that were left ambiguous at the end of Season 2. However, that was not Lynch’s intent at all with the film, and it was important to show how Laura’s final days played out. It’s a depiction of abuse and sexual assault that is far darker than anything on the show, but Lynch is respectful in showing how the power of Laura’s spirit has become a protective force within the town. Lee gave such a devastating performance that it’s still disappointing she did not receive any recognition at the Academy Awards.

A segment at the beginning of the film also reveals David Bowie as the enigmatic FBI Agent Phillip Jeffries, whose disappearance was linked to a mystical force of evil known as “Judy.” Bowie delivers a deep southern drawl and captivates the screen in just a short amount of screen time; it’s one of his best performances.

‘Twin Peaks’ Season 1

Image via ABC

Twin Peaks instantly announced itself as unlike anything else on television. Lynch was clearly frustrated by the commonality of murder in mainstream shows, as these programs rarely stopped and acknowledged the pain of losing a loved one. Death had become a commodity, and Twin Peaks took the time to show how the community copes with Laura’s disappearance.

As Cooper and his colleague Sheriff Harry Truman (Michael Ontkean) continue to pry deeper into the case, the audience is able to learn more about the different background characters and how Laura affected their lives. The first season ends with a mid-season cliffhanger that sets up exciting stakes for Season 2.

‘Twin Peaks: The Return’ (2017)

Image via Showtime

Twin Peaks: The Return isn’t just the best installment in the universe but perhaps the finest singular creation within Lynch’s career. In the original series, the “MacGuffin” was always Laura’s death; Lynch used the mystery as a way to unpack his larger ideas about desensitization to violence, the purity of love, and the never-ending battle between good and evil.

In Twin Peaks: The Return, the “MacGuffin” is fans’ relationship with the original show. Over the course of 18 episodes, viewers watched as a contorted, darker version of each of the characters led their miserable lives in the years that had passed. It was an interesting entry into the “legacy sequel” canon that did not simply reward the audience with moments of nostalgia. Its ambiguous ending was the perfect way to never let viewers off the hook; there are some Lynchian mysteries that will never be solved.

KEEP READING: This Nintendo Classic Was Inspired by 'Twin Peaks'