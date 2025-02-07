Mulholland Drive and Moana 2 have a surprisingly major connection: neither were meant to be movies. Until about nine months prior to its release, Moana's story was intended to continue as a series on Disney+, but the studio saw the opportunity for a major theatrical release and took it (a smart move). Mulholland Drive, which at one point was conceived as a Twin Peaks spin-off, was originally David Lynch's fourth attempt at television (after Twin Peaks, On the Air, and Hotel Room), but like the latter two, it did not reach the heights of Twin Peaks. Failing to get past the network executives, Mulholland Drive would have been dead had Lynch not succeeded in gaining funds from a foreign studio and shifted the pilot into a feature film (to great critical, though not financial success).

This was not the first time Lynch pulled off this move, but that time it wasn't necessary.

Why Are There Two Versions of the Twin Peaks Pilot?