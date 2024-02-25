The Big Picture The "Lonely Souls" episode of David Lynch and Mark Frost's Twin Peaks finally answers the mystery of who killed Laura Palmer with the revelation of the terrifying and central villain Killer BOB.

Sheryl Lee and Frank Silva deliver chilling performances as Maddy Ferguson and Killer BOB, creating spine-tingling suspense and horror.

Lynch's distinctive style in "Lonely Souls" uses cinematography and sound to create a haunting atmosphere.

Leave it to David Lynch to create one of the most bone-chilling episodes of television to ever be broadcast. Airing in 1990, the Twin Peaks episode "Lonely Souls" terrified audiences then and still terrifies today. It's a miracle it made it to air at a time before prestige networks like HBO and Showtime ruled television with daring content, let alone on network television. Following the mystifying murder of a misunderstood teen in a small town, Twin Peaks is a major part of 90s pop culture, and changed the landscape of television. A horror supernatural thriller, murder mystery, and comical soap opera all rolled into one, Twin Peaks broke every rule.

Created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks debuted on ABC in 1990, and ran for a total of two seasons. Featuring a cast of relative unknowns and fresh faces playing teens at the local high school, the central mystery focused on who killed the local homecoming queen, Laura Palmer. An unexpected phenomenon in American households across the country, Twin Peaks is well known for its groundbreaking horror and introduction of serial murder mysteries at a time when procedurals were the golden rule on television. Canceled after just two seasons, the show went on to become a cult-classic, with the most terrifying and important episode being "Lonely Souls," when Laura's killer is finally revealed.

Twin Peaks An idiosyncratic FBI agent investigates the murder of a young woman in the even more idiosyncratic town of Twin Peaks. Release Date April 8, 1990 Creator Mark Frost and David Lynch Cast Kyle MacLachlan , Sheryl Lee , Mädchen Amick , Kimmy Robertson , Dana Ashbrook Seasons 3

What Is 'Twin Peaks' About?

Twin Peaks' central murder mystery follows the mystifying, brutal death of 17-year-old Laura Palmer, played by Sheryl Lee in her breakout role. Although Laura seems like a classic all-American girl, it's revealed her life wasn't as innocent as it seemed, and that prior to her death she had been sexually abused and partook in drugs. Due to the magnitude of the case, FBI special Agent Dale Cooper comes to town to lead the investigation, and he's played by none other than smooth-talking Kyle MacLachlan. As he works to solve the case with the local sheriff, Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean), he comes to know and love the townspeople, many of them strange in their own right with secrets to hide. As millions of viewers tuned in every week, the question on everyone's lips was "Who Killed Laura Palmer?" Lynch notoriously does not give straightforward answers in his works. But by Season 2, he finally yielded in true Lynchian fashion, by directing one horrifying hour of TV.

Why Is "Lonely Souls" the Scariest Episode of 'Twin Peaks'?

Close

As Agent Cooper solves Laura's murder, he discovers that the killer is an evil demon that goes by the name of BOB. An evil spirit that can possess souls, Killer BOB is portrayed by Frank Silva, and is considered one of television's most horrifying villains. In "Lonely Souls," the seventh episode of Season 2, Lynch finally reveals that BOB has been possessing Leland Palmer, the father of Laura Palmer. Portrayed by a disturbing and unhinged Ray Wise, the clues had been there the whole time. Leland (possessed by BOB) is revealed to be the murderer through a terrifying scene as he commits another brutal murder. The victim is Laura's cousin, Maddy Ferguson, who shares a striking resemblance to Laura and is played by the same actress, Sheryl Lee. Staying with the Palmer family as they grieve, she becomes their surrogate daughter. This is the nail in her coffin. Leland is lonely once more, and needs something innocent to kill, like Laura.

For all of Twin Peaks' charming quirks and funny jokes, everything becomes a sobering reality in "Lonely Souls." Audiences are reminded of the disturbing content and situation that brought them to the town of Twin Peaks in the first place. As the murder scene reveals that Leland/BOB is the killer, audiences learn that he was the one who had a sexually abusive relationship with his daughter since adolescence. Leland and BOB continuously swap places throughout the murder scene in the Palmer living room, and chase down a frightened Maddy to kill her. Performing a slow dance with Maddy's dying corpse, the dance symbolizes something much more sinister at play, as it was a dance that Leland had done with Laura many times in the past. Leland is often found distressed and dancing alone, because now he has no one to do his dance with, making him a "lonely soul." It was a crucial foreshadowing of whom the real killer was. It's Wise's crazed performance of needing to dance with Maddy that makes the scene so scary, and Lee's terror that makes it all so earth-shattering.

Killer BOB Finally Takes Center Stage in "Lonely Souls"

Image via Frost/Lynch Productions

Lynch lets the murder unfold in a supernatural, disturbing sequence as Killer BOB possesses Leland’s soul, and takes over when Maddy enters the living room. BOB then swaps bodies with Leland during the scene's most intense moments, like when he caresses and kisses Maddy's face, like the kiss of death itself. Up until this episode, BOB had been teased in cameos, haunting Laura and other teenage girls in the town as he crept through dark living rooms as an unattainable spirit. In "Lonely Souls," BOB finally takes center stage and his wrath is unleashed. Audiences finally get their answer as to who the murderer is, but the truth is even more disturbing than expected. When Leland attacks Maddy, it unfolds in real time, in the bleak reality of their living room. When BOB takes over, the sequence unfolds in slow-motion with a spotlight on him and Maddy, enunciating the horror of what the audience is witnessing.

Sheryl Lee proves here why she is one of the greatest, most fearless scream queens of the 90s. But, the scene, and the series as a whole, edges on Frank Silva's uninhibited, rabid performance as evil personified in human form. His powerful performance as BOB is a testament to his dedication to the feral creature he was tasked with playing. What makes his performance even more legendary, is that his casting and the character of BOB all began as an on-set accident. Silva was a set dresser for the pilot, and his casting as the villain of Twin Peaks came after his reflection was caught in the mirror during a scene in Laura's bedroom, in addition to Lynch envisioning Silva locked in Laura's bedroom. The rest is history.

David Lynch Proves He Is the Master of Horror in "Lonely Souls"

Image via ABC

In an episode of startling revelations, Lynch utilizes a distinctive style of cinematography in "Lonely Souls" to let audiences in on spooky secrets. The camera snakes across the living room like a predator prior to the murder that audiences are about to witness, warning of what's to come. Leland is the hunter, stalking his prey. As the scene begins with Sarah (Grace Zabriskie) crawling down the stairs like a snake herself after being drugged by Leland, it's a jarring introduction to the violence that is about to take place. The scene is also noted for its use of sound. Besides Maddy's chilling screams, the only thing heard during the sequence is the clicking of the record player, as the music has stopped, but the vinyl continues to play. Now, there's nothing but the threat of endless death in the room. Lynch contrasts the silence by cutting between the murder to the Roadhouse, where Julee Cruise sings a mournful song. As the townies cry over her wrenching performance, Lynch allows the audience to mourn over what they've just witnessed.

Audiences all across America were desperate to find out who killed Laura Palmer, and "Lonely Souls" surprisingly gave them their answer. In all of Lynch's works, he often offers ambiguous endings that don't give concrete answers. Here, Lynch gave into the mainstream and solved the mystery, but offered no comfort in the truth. The legacy of "Lonely Souls" is everlasting, as it put to bed the central murder mystery that made Twin Peaks such a cultural phenomenon and success. By ending the episode with the curtains from the red room coming down on the scene, Lynch is effectively drawing the curtains on the mystery of who killed Laura Palmer.

