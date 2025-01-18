A true master of his craft, the late filmmaker David Lynch was known for his groundbreaking work in all things weird and wonderful. With an unparalleled take on the surrealist genre, Lynch leaves behind an incredible legacy of work that will no doubt be remembered for decades to come. His debut feature film, Eraserhead, was released in 1977 and is regarded as one of the greatest cult classics of all time. Over the next four decades, Lynch went on to create mind-bending, critically acclaimed movies including 1984's Dune, 1997's Lost Highway, and 2001's Mulholland Drive.

In addition to his movies, Lynch also honed his craft on the small screen. In 1990, his debut television series Twin Peaks premiered on ABC. Co-created with filmmaker Mark Frost, Twin Peaks takes place in the fictional title town of the Pacific Northwest. The series centers on FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he attempts to solve the murder of a local teenage girl, Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) - but, in true Lynch fashion, Twin Peaks perfectly blurs the lines of your tried-and-tested detective story. As tributes from peers and fans continue to pour in following David Lynch's recent passing, we've put together this helpful guide letting you know where to stream Lynch's Twin Peaks, a landmark drama highly regarded as one of the greatest television series of all time.

Keep reading to find out where to stream Twin Peaks.

Where To Stream 'Twin Peaks'?

Image Via ABC

The first two seasons of Twin Peaks are currently available to watch on Apple TV+ and Paramount Plus.

Apple TV+ is home to a vast collection of shows and movies, from classics to trending favorites, including Severance (Season 2 is currently airing weekly) and Silo. Plans start at $9.99 per month.

Paramount Plus is also home to a fantastic catalog of media, with plans starting at $7.99 per month.

When Was 'Twin Peaks' First Released?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

The pilot episode of Twin Peaks premiered on ABC on April 8, 1990, pulling in an impressive 34.6 million viewers. The first season consists of eight episodes, which aired weekly on the ABC network and wrapped on May 23, 1990.

Twin Peaks' sophomore season premiered on September 30, 1990, this time landing a full 22 episode run. The season wrapped on June 10, 1991.

In 1992, a prequel movie titled Fire Walk with Me, directed and co-written by Lynch, was released. The psychological horror focuses on the investigation of Teresa Banks (Pamela Gidley) and teenager Laura Palmer's last week of life. Unlike the series, the movie is known for leaning into the darker horror elements of the case.

To the delight of fans, Twin Peaks made its return in 2017 for a third and final season, now airing on the Showtime network. Set twenty-five years after the events of the original two seasons the movie, Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series saw the return of Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Agent Dale Cooper. All episodes were directed by Lynch, and the revival was hailed as the best television show of 2017 by multiple media outlets, firmly cementing its legacy.

Is 'Twin Peaks' Available on Physical Media?

Image via Lynch/Frost Productions

If physical media is more your thing, there are a couple of great box set collections to choose from.

Available right now on Blu-ray and DVD, Twin Peaks: The Television Collection includes every episode of the ABC and Showtime series, alongside a ton of behind-the-scenes features.

Set to release on February 3, 2025, is Twin Peaks: From Z to A. A super fan's dream, the set includes every episode of the television series (including A Limited Event Series), Fire Walk with Me, and over 20 hours of special features. It's currently available for pre-order.

Watch the 'Twin Peaks' Trailer

In anticipation of Twin Peaks' third season, released in 2017, a 30-second-long teaser was released online. The teaser gives nothing away regarding the wider plot but perfectly captures the uniquely aesthetic cinematography Lynch's work is known for.

More David Lynch Works Available to Stream Right Now

Eraserhead (1977)

Eraserhead Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 19, 1977 Director David Lynch Cast Jack Nance Runtime 89minutes Writers David Lynch Budget $100,000 Expand

Serving as David Lynch's feature-length debut, and starring Jack Nance as first-time father Henry Spencer, Eraserhead follows Henry as he tries to survive an angry girlfriend and his newborn mutant child.

Lost Highway (1997)

Lost Highway Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 15, 1997 Director David Lynch Cast Bill Pullman , Patricia Arquette , John Roselius , Louis Eppolito , Jenna Maetlind , michael massee Runtime 134 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers David Lynch , Barry Gifford Expand

A surrealist drama, Lost Highway begins with jazz musician, Fred (Bill Pullman), receiving unsettling tapes of him and his wife (Patricia Arquette) at home. With crime, surveillance, and mysteries aplenty, all is not as it seems.

Mulholland Drive (2001)

When Betty Elms (Naomi Watts) arrives in Los Angeles with dreams of stardom, she means a mysterious amnesiac (Laura Harring) recovering from a car accident. Together, they set out to solve the mystery of the latter's identity, while a Hollywood film director (Justin Theroux) runs into trouble.