Twin Peaks is a show that’s loved for many reasons. Whether it’s the surreal moments of prolonged terror, or its satirical melodrama, the genre masterclass from David Lynch and Mark Frost is a work whose influence continues to be felt today. While the show is mainly about the mystery surrounding the death of prom-queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), it isn’t without its unique sense of sweetness that’s brought out by its colorful ensemble, with crucial moments of charm that showcase the beauty within the small Washington town. Here are six of the best moments in Twin Peaks that are sweeter than a slice of cherry pie at the Double R Diner.

Gordon Meets Shelly ("On the Wings of Love", Season 2, Episode 18)

The second season of Twin Peaks is, frankly, not the show at its best. From Civil War reenactments to literally everything about Little Nicky, it’s a batch of episodes where you can really feel the show’s lack of Lynchian goodness (who came back for the first and final batch of episodes in the season). Within all the wacky antics that transpired, however, there are a few moments that not only hold up but are surprisingly soaked in saccharine goodness.

While on the hunt for Windom Earle (Kenneth Welsh), Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) decides to make yet-another stop to the Double R Diner, only this time he’s joined by his boss, Gordon Cole (Lynch). The hard of hearing FBI chief walks up to Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) to ask for some black coffee, and what transpires is a hilarious and unexpectedly pleasant moment where Gordon can understand her without the use of his hearing aid, in awe from both her physical and audible beauty much to Shelly’s embarrassed delight.

One thing that I think doesn’t get much appreciation in Twin Peaks is David Lynch’s performance as Gordon Cole. For the short time that he appears during the show’s first two seasons, his performance comes off as both off-putting yet natural for a character in this world. To have this rare instance where he can let his guard down and be himself with someone like Shelly is a prime example of how sweet the series can be. It’s the closest thing we’ll ever get to a David Lynch rom-com that culminates with a kiss in the following episode that’s as wholehearted as it is hilarious.

Bobby Sees Laura’s Picture ("...Brings Back Some Memories", Season 3, Episode 4)

There are a lot of tender moments in Twin Peaks that can be taken exclusively from the show’s third season, subtitled The Return which aired on Showtime. It’s a total subversion of a reboot during a time when almost every show was making a nostalgic comeback, with plenty of narrative choices that challenge the very idea of doing another season more than 25 years later. But it’s in one memorable scene with the show’s bad boy Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) that effectively calls back to the sense and sensibility that made the original series so special.

Following a cryptic message by the Log Lady (Catherine E. Coulson), the officers of the Twin Peaks Police Department decide to reopen the old files of the Palmer case to find clues pertaining to Dale Cooper’s disappearance. One of the officers who join in on the investigation is Bobby, who’s now a deputy. As soon as he walks into frame, he’s immediately caught off-guard by that classic photo of Laura in her prom dress and begins to cry uncontrollably.

I can go on forever talking about how great Bobby is. He’s a character who’s dealt with a lot of tragedy, with Laura’s death being the most impactful. Bobby loved her, and when she died, it changed the lives of everyone in Twin Peaks forever. For Bobby to see her again after so many years, even if it’s just a picture, it reminds him of the good ol' days when she was alive and reacts the only way a person can when they see someone special after a long time. It’s a great moment in The Return where it plays off the show’s nostalgia while still being emotionally effective.

Big Ed and Norma Finally Tie the Knot ("There's Some Fear in Letting Go", Season 3, Episode 15)

One cannot talk about sweet moments in Twin Peaks without talking about one of its central relationships in Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) and “Big” Ed Hurley (Everett McGill). A future where the lovable gas station owner and his high-school sweetheart could be together always seemed to be doomed from the start. If it wasn’t Norma's situation with her ex-convict husband, Hank (Chris Mulkey), it was Ed’s marriage to Nadine (Wendy Robie), the one-eyed drape runner enthusiast who Ed feels too guilty to leave. The three characters spend the majority of The Return in separate storylines, with Nadine spending most of it watching fellow crackpot Dr. Amp (Russ Tamblyn). This leads Nadine to the realization that she’s been holding Ed back from being happy, and gives him her blessing to be with Norma.

The scene that follows is a rollercoaster of emotions for Ed as he meets Norma at the Double R, is immediately disappointed with the appearance of her love interest Walter (Grant Goodeve), and is finally elated by Norma letting Walter go and accepting Ed’s long-awaited proposal to her, all set to the swooning sounds of Ottis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long”. With a lesser director at the helm, this would’ve played as simple fan service, but with Lynch’s direction and Frost’s sharp writing (McGill’s delivery of “Coffee. And a cyanide tablet.” still gets me every time), it’s a moment that’s both sappy and well-earned for the long-time lovers, as they finally get the closure they’ve so desperately deserved.

A Chat With Garland Briggs ("May the Giant Be with You", Season 2, Episode 1)

Here we are with yet another great scene with Bobby, this time featuring his father, Garland (Don S. Davis). Major Garland Briggs was a character that was always shrouded in mystery: An Air Force officer with an affinity with Project Blue Book that could never talk about what he does at work with his family. There was always some disconnect between them in the first season, playing off the standard stoic father and rebellious son trope from old sitcoms. It’s in the Season 2 premiere, however, where we have a moment where they finally see eye-to-eye.

After visiting Shelly at the hospital, Bobby does what any normal person in Twin Peaks does to relax and goes to the diner, where his father is sitting across from him. Garland calls his son over, and what starts off as another awkward exchange between the two quickly shifts to Garland recounting a vision of being in his old family house, and embracing a “happy and carefree” Bobby, which he naturally reacts to with tears in his eyes. “I’m so glad to have had this opportunity to share it with you,” Major Briggs says, before wishing Bobby well and walking away.

This scene elevated Garland from being some background role to a caring individual who said a lot with very little. He shares Cooper’s natural optimism and his ties to the supernatural, but with a perspective that’s aged but not bitter unlike other parental figures in television. To have someone as stolid as Garland telling his troubled son that he’s proud of him and will eventually turn out okay is a moment that many can resonate with.

“Goodnight, Margaret. Goodbye, Margaret.” ("There's Some Fear in Letting Go", Season 3, Episode 15)

Very few performances in television can leave you in an emotional rut, and Catherine E. Coulson’s performance as Margaret Lanterman aka the Log Lady in The Return is certainly no exception. The woman behind the wood-carrying medium shot her scenes prior to her death in 2015 and consisted of sparse yet critical conversations with Hawk over the phone about missing clues related to Laura Palmer and Dale Cooper.

It’s towards the end of The Return where Deputy Hawk (Michael Horse) and Margaret share one last phone call, with Margaret letting him know that she doesn’t have much time left. It’s an emotionally powerful scene that cannot be appreciated properly through written description. It really is something that you need to see for yourself. From Horse’s stoic understanding that this is the final time Hawk will spend time with Margaret, to Coulson’s heartbreaking delivery at a time when she was already suffering from her battle with cancer, it’s a somber but caring moment that reminds us about the unknown beauty of living a full life and moving beyond it.

Wise words from Special Agent Dale Cooper ("Realization Time", Season 1, Episode 6)

This is a moment that hits a little harder for me looking back on it. In a short scene from the Season 1 finale, Cooper and Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) make another quick stop at the Double R when Harry spots Hank Jennings, fresh out of prison. Harry, up to this point, has had a difficult time maintaining order in the town during the investigation while also balancing his quality time with Josie Packard (Joan Chen), so it's only natural that he’d be tense with the former criminal. Cooper, always the optimist, urges Truman to stay for a moment to enjoy a cup of coffee as he gives some sagely advice.

“Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don’t plan it, don’t wait for it, just let it happen. Could be a new shirt at the men’s store, a catnap in your office chair, or two cups of good, hot black coffee.”

It’s a small moment, but it’s the perfect encapsulation of why Dale Cooper is such a strong character. He sees the good in humanity and aims to be as considerate as possible, but that isn't without understanding that true happiness also comes from being good towards yourself. It’s a sweet message for self-care that’s essential to remember more than ever in our current climate, and a statement that can only come from someone as empathetic as the good agent.

