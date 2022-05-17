As a fan-favorite in David Lynch's twisted Twin Peaks universe, Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) was one of the returning characters that fans were most excited to see in the highly anticipated 2017 revival, Twin Peaks: The Return. Like many of the returning cast members, however, Audrey was relegated to a small role, making room for new characters as Lynch expanded the universe beyond BOB and the small town of Twin Peaks.

Audrey doesn't make her first appearance until Part 12 of The Return, and when she does, she shares about 30 minutes of screen time with her straight-up dud of a husband, Charlie (Clark Middleton). Charlie and Audrey spend most of their scenes together in one room, and almost all of their conversations revolve around finding the mysterious "Billy," presumably a man with whom Audrey had an affair.

The scenes between Audrey and Charlie are — whether they were meant to be or not — unbearable. Charlie is perpetually sleepy and dismissive, Audrey is shrill and manic. Their dynamic borders on that of a doctor and his patient, which may be intentional since Audrey appears to be in a mental institution in her final scene in The Return. She recreates her iconic dance at the Roadhouse and just like 25 years ago, it is exquisitely dreamy, hypnotic, and bizarre. A fight breaks out, shattering her reverie as she runs to Charlie and begs him, "Get me out of here!" Suddenly, the Roadhouse is gone, and we see Audrey in a white room wearing a hospital gown, staring horrified at her reflection in the mirror. The final shot is horribly unsettling, a classic Twin Peaks moment. Just what exactly happened to Audrey Horne, the bold, audacious girl from 25 years ago?

RELATED: Why 'Twin Peaks: The Return' Part 8 Is Still One of the Scariest TV Episodes of All Time

Image via ABC

The last time we saw Audrey was right before the bank explosion in the finale of Season 2, where she had chained herself to a vault door at Twin Peaks Savings and Loan bank in protest of the bank's connection to the Ghostwood project. Mark Frost's epistolary novel Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier, published a month after the season finale of The Return, filled the gap about what had happened to Audrey between the Season 2 finale of the original series and The Return, answering one of fans' most pressing questions: had Audrey been in a coma the past 25 years? And was she still in one in The Return?

Frost confirmed that Audrey survived the bank explosion, her body having been shielded by Pete (Jack Nance). However, she was still taken to the hospital in critical condition and while there slipped into a coma for three and a half weeks. Coop (Kyle MacLachlan), (who was at this point, of course, "Evil Coop"/BOB), was seen leaving the hospital the next day. Two months after Audrey awoke from her coma and was released from the hospital, she discovered that she was pregnant. While The Final Dossier does not explicitly state that Evil Coop/BOB is the father of Audrey's child, Richard (Eamon Farren) was born nine months after her time in the hospital, just after her nineteenth birthday. She raised Richard as a single mother, refusing all financial help from her parents.

Around 2000, Audrey married her longtime accountant, supposedly for financial gain and not out of love. While The Final Dossier doesn't provide the accountant's name, it is possible that it is Charlie, especially since, according to The Final Dossier, Audrey and her husband's relationship was fraught with public arguing, heavy drinking, and verbal abuse on Audrey's part. In 2012, Audrey abruptly closed her hair salon and disappeared from the public eye, rumored to have been institutionalized in a private care facility.

Image via Showtime

The final scene we see with Audrey in The Return seems to confirm that Audrey is still in a mental institution. It is accepted as canon in Twin Peaks lore that Evil Coop/BOB did indeed rape Audrey while she was in a coma, as it is the only logical explanation for her giving birth to Richard – a literal demon spawn – nine months later. Raising Richard, a child of the Lodge, certainly couldn't have been a walk in the park, especially taking into account the absolute terror Richard is as an adult in The Return. It would make sense that given the horrific trauma of being raped while in a coma by an evil doppelganger version of the man she once loved and admired and giving birth to his demon spawn nine months later, Audrey's mental state would begin to deteriorate.

It isn't that Audrey's long-anticipated fate in The Return doesn't make sense: it does. Everything we see with Audrey in The Return is most likely a dream that takes place in Audrey's fragmented mind, as is fitting for Twin Peaks. Fans of Twin Peaks are also no strangers to tragedy – Lynch's sprawling surrealist universe revolves around the tragedy of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), one that is on full horrific display in Lynch's controversial film Fire Walk With Me. And, of course, anyone who is a fan of Lynch knows that he isn't interested in catering to viewers and giving them everything they want. (Remember: Lynch did make us watch a janitor sweep the floor of the Roadhouse to the tune of "Green Onions" for several minutes.)

All of that being said, what becomes of Audrey Horne after 25 years of waiting doesn't quite sit right. With Audrey leading the pack, the beloved women in the Twin Peaks universe who reprised their roles in The Return seem to be stuck in the same patterns they were all those years ago: Shelly (Mädchen Amick) is flouncing about like a lovesick teenager with her new boyfriend, Red (Balthazar Getty), international drug dealer. She is divorced from Bobby (Dana Ashbrook) (who gets to grow up and turn his life around by becoming a cop, by the way), and they have a daughter together (Amanda Seyfried) who is married to an abusive unemployed drug addict (Caleb Landry Jones). Meanwhile, Norma (Peggy Lipton) is no longer with Big Ed (Everett McGill) but her smarmy business partner Walter (Grant Goodeve). And Nadine (Wendy Robie) is still Nadine: she now has an obsession with Dr. Jacoby (Russ Tamblyn), who currently sells gold spray-painted shovels and aggressively urges people to shovel themselves "out of the shit." Furthermore, the new female characters introduced in The Return serve little purpose aside from getting murdered in their underwear (re: Tracey (Madeline Zima), who is brutally murdered in the first episode while having sex, and Darya (Nicole LaLiberté, who is shot in the head by Evil Coop/BOB).

Image via Showtime

With Audrey being one of the most charismatic, courageous women in the Twin Peaks universe, it feels like a punch to the gut to watch her role get reduced to that of a madwoman, another woman falling victim to the hands of the Lodge. Audrey went from being a brave, precocious teenager in the original run to a stereotype of a shrill woman with no connection to the original cast of characters. Instead, viewers are forced to wait until 12 episodes in for Audrey to appear, shrieking about "Billy" and "Tina" to Charlie, all three of whom are new, unexplained characters with no connection to the original series.

Again, Lynch isn't trying to appease us, and it is his unwavering commitment to eccentricity that makes his work what it is. That being said, Audrey Horne — and the rest of the ladies of Twin Peaks — deserved much more from Twin Peaks: The Return.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 6 Recap: The Big Day Is Coming

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rae Torres (47 Articles Published) Rae Torres is a Senior TV/Movie Feature Writer and graduate student working on her M.Ed. When she isn't in the classroom, you can find her hanging out with her husband, stepson, and their three cats, Raisin, Gollum, and Smeagol. Interests include reading all Cosmere-related content from fantasy author Brandon Sanderson, watching anything and everything Jon Bernthal appears in, and aggressively defending Taylor Swift. More From Rae Torres

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe