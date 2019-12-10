‘Twin Peaks’ VR Set for Launch with Collider Games; Watch the Trailer

0

Collider Games, in association with SHOWTIME® and ViacomCBS Consumer Products, is excited to announce that the Twin Peaks VR experience will launch on December 13th, and the trailer is now available below. The VR experience, priced at $9.99, will be available for Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift-S, HTC Vive and HTC Vive Cosmos. Oculus Quest and Playstation VR versions will debut in the coming next year.

Designed in collaboration with David Lynch and his team to faithfully recreate the Twin Peaks world, the immersive VR experience combines the supernatural, adventure and escape room genres, challenging players to solve enigmatic puzzles and explore detailed and authentic environments all within virtual reality for the first time ever. David Lynch says of the VR adventure, “The 3-dimensional world of Twin Peaks VR gives rise to a 10-dimensional experience.”

Players can revisit several locations from the iconic television series including the Red Room, Glastonbury Grove, Sheriff’s Department, Glass Box Observation and more. Exploring the various areas, fans of the franchise will be able to discover many Easter Eggs from the show.

Check out the Twin Peaks VR trailer below.

