Twin Peaks, created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, is known for its eccentric characters and surreal story lines. When the show first premiered in April 1990, critics declared it "groundbreaking television," and the series quickly developed a large fan base. However, it didn't see as many views during its second season as it did in the first season; but, this didn't slow down the show's momentum. Now, Twin Peaks is considered to be a cult classic. The original series made its mark on pop culture and significantly influenced modern television. The Twin Peaks saga also includes the show's third season, a limited series that debuted on Showtime in 2017, and the 1992 movie, Twin Peaks: Walk Fire with Me.

Twin Peaks wouldn't be the show that it is without the strange occurrences that Special Agent Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) and the townspeople of Twin Peaks, Washington encountered in the wake of Laura Palmer's murder. The surrealism builds up from each episode into the next and keeps fans guessing about what is happening. Out of the 48 episodes in Twin Peaks, there are a few which turn up the "weirdness" to a whole new level.

10 "On the Wings of Love"

Season 2, Episode 18

On the Wings of Love starts with the attempted murder of Sheriff Truman (Michael Ontkean) by Jones. Truman arrests Jones (Brenda Strong), and is puzzled about why Thomas Eckhardt, a business executive, would want him dead. Cooper is given back his job at the FBI by Gordon Cole (David Lynch) and rejoins the investigation to find Windom Earle. At the Double R. Diner, Agent Cooper sketches out a drawing that combines the tattoos of the Log Lady (Catherine E. Coulson) and Major Briggs (Don S. Davis). Annie (Heather Graham) informs Dale and Harry that she has seen something like the drawing in Owl Cave. Cooper and the Sheriff's Department explore the cave and discover a petroglyph that matches Cooper's sketch.

This episode starts off kind of normal for a police procedural, where an incident happens, but it turns strange very fast. Harry is almost murdered and wonders why. Cooper says that Eckhardt probably wanted Harry dead due to "sexual jealousy." Cooper then offers Harry a hangover cure, but it is the opposite of a cure. Cooper doesn't even help Harry process the horrible event that has happened to him. Instead, Cooper moves on. Copper's interaction with Harry isn't the only thing that is off-putting in this particular episode. Earle's card game with Leo is eerie. He has four different queen cards, and each one has the faces of local Twin Peaks women (Donna, Audrey, and Shelly). But, this game doesn't stop there, as he executes the Laura Palmer Queen card with a joker. Then there's the conversation around the cherry pie miracle at the Double R. Diner and Annie's monologue to Harry and Dale. However, it's probably the ending of this episode that makes this one of the weirder Twin Peaks episodes. Cooper's drawing just happened to look like a petroglyph found in Owl Cave, and Annie knew exactly what the symbol was.

9 "Part 14"

Season 3, Episode 14

Part 14, which is part of Twin Peaks: The Return, is directed by David Lynch, which sets it up to be a mystifying episode. It is revealed that Laura Palmer's diary hints at the existence of two Dale Coopers. Gordon shares a cryptic dream that he had where he met Monica Bellucci at a café. Monica tells Gordon that they are "like the dreamer who dreams and lives inside the dream." The Twin Peak's sheriffs arrest Chad and set off to find the location on Major Brigg's map. They find a mysterious woman named Naido at Jack Rabbit's Palace, and a flashing light transports Andy into another world. Andy meets the Fireman, but it turns out that he isn't the only one. Freddie Sykes tells a story of how the Fireman told him to buy a glove and fulfill a prophecy.

The Fireman (Carel Struycken) has made multiple appearances in Twin Peaks. He is similar in appearance to the Giant and lives in a large fortress surrounded by a purple sea. His encounter with Andy is perhaps the oddest of all. Andy is transported to another world and sees flashes of images, such as the two Coopers, Laura Palmer, and the Woodsman. He is then returned to Earth and says that Naido must be protected. It's not just Andy's trippy visions that make this episode weird; it's Freddie's tale about him following the Fireman's commands to purchase a glove and buy a ticket to Twin Peaks. Besides the Fireman, this episode also includes Sarah Palmer taking off her face, and eating a man who harassed her. It looks like the Fireman isn't the only peculiar entity hanging around Twin Peaks.

8 "Part 1"

Season 3, Episode 1

The first episode of Twin Peaks: The Return picks up where the story left off. Special Agent Cooper is trapped in the Black Lodge while his doppelgänger roams Twin Peaks. This season goes back and forth between events at Twin Peaks, New York City, and North Dakota. In New York City, Sam is in charge of watching a black box. As he and Tracey are making out, a figure, known as the Experiment Model (Erica Eynon), breaks out of the box, and murders them. A town in North Dakota was rocked by the murder of Ruth Davenport. Evidence is found at the crime scene in Dakota and Bill Hastings (Matthew Lillard), a high school principal in Twin Peaks, is taken into custody.

Twin Peaks: The Return definitely raises the bar for weirdness, but it still isn't as odd as some of the episodes from Season 1 and 2, and Part 2. The plot is a bit of a whiplash between different locations, which prevents fans from being able to completely absorb what they just saw. Once again, it's Dale Cooper's surroundings that set the stage for the supernatural and surreal. Cooper is stuck in a room with the creepiest entity, The Fireman, and a very scratchy phonograph, the stuff of nightmares.

7 "Part 2"

Season 3, Episode 2

Part 2 is another David Lynch-directed episode from the third season of Twin Peaks. The story builds up on the craziness of Part 1. Cooper's doppelgänger continues to cause havoc in Twin Peaks. The real Cooper is visited by Killer Mike and an older version of Laura Palmer. He can't return to the real world until his doppelgänger is back. The real Dale has a vision of his evil twin and is transported into a box, which he is eventually released from.

Cooper's evil twin makes this episode strange and kind of confusing, as viewers aren't too aware of what his motives are for being in the real world. The evil twin's interactions with Darya are absurd and disturbing. That recording is spine-chilling! But, the murderous doppelgänger plot point isn't by far the weirdest occurrence in this episode. The real Cooper is put into spooky situations due to his interactions with Killer Mike, who escorts him to a room containing a bodyless head, and his roundabout conversation with the older version of Laura Palmer.

6 "Cooper’s Dreams"

Season 1, Episode 6

Agent Cooper and the sheriffs use clues from their conversation with the Log Lady and investigate the woods. They find a stone house with no one inside. Inside the house, they find a casino chip from One Eyed Jack and a bird named Waldo. They believe that they have finally found the place where the murder happened.

"Cooper's Dreams" is perhaps the best episode where fans get insight into the Log Lady, who is arguably one of the more eccentric characters in Twin Peaks. The Log Lady manages to make any scene she is in incredibly offbeat. She carries around a log with her at all times. While Agent Cooper and his team are having tea with her, she claims that the log saw something the night that Laura Palmer was killed. In a poetic fashion, the Log Lady translates what her log saw.

5 "Lonely Souls"

Season 2, Episode 7

This episode is one of the scariest TV episodes of all time. Laura Palmer's diary is found and put back together. Details from the diary point to BOB (Frank Silva) as Laura's killer. In the middle of a concert, Cooper has a vision of the Giant coming to the microphone. The Giant says, "It is happening again." Then, Cooper sees Leland at his home. Leland looks in the mirror and sees BOB. Sarah Palmer is drugged and sees a white horse. Leland becomes BOB as he chases after his niece, Maddy. The horrifying chase ends in Maddy being killed.

"Lonely Souls" doesn't get weird until later in the episode. It's Cooper's vision that makes this episode really weird (and scary). Killer BOB takes over Leland's body, and it's almost in a performative way. Killer BOB is literally in the spotlight and Maddy's screaming is slowed down in a haunting way.

4 "Coma"

Season 2, Episode 2

Cooper visits Ronette (Phoebe Augustine) in her room at the hospital. He hopes to get some answers from her. During his questioning, Ronette sees a poster of Killer BOB and starts to have a seizure. Leland, Laura's father, also recognizes BOB's face from somewhere and reports his suspicion to the Sheriff's office. Cooper is visited by Major Briggs, who has a puzzling message for him.

"Coma" is known for an iconic scene, which is, of course, pretty weird because the show's most terrifying entity, Killer BOB, makes an appearance. Maddy, who is Laura Palmer's cousin, has a vision of KIller BOB slowly crawling towards her in the living room. It's a quick moment, but it sets the tone for BOB's appearances in further episodes.

3 "Zen, or the Skill to Catch a Killer"

Season 1, Episode 3

Agent Cooper is trying to narrow down whom the "J" is that Laura refers to in her diary. He tries to figure out who that person might be by using a unique deduction technique. Cooper receives a call from Deputy Hawk (Michael Horse), who says that a man with one arm was seen near Ronette's bed at the hospital. After returning to his hotel room, Cooper dreams about himself in the Red Room again.

Although it is early on in Twin Peaks, the weirdness of Cooper's dreams is already seeping into the plot. In this episode, Cooper is in the Red Room. He meets a dancing man and someone who looks a lot like Laura Palmer. There's a lot of random dancing, and Cooper is given a surprising kiss by Laura's "twin."

2 "May the Giant Be With You"

Season 2, Episode 1

Season 2 of Twin Peaks might be considered weirder than Season 1. Special Agent Dale Cooper is bleeding from a gunshot wound. He is discovered by the authorities and taken to the hospital. Cooper has an otherworldly dream about a figure known as The Giant and wakes up in the hospital. He is informed about what has happened while he was in a coma. The Giant's clues help Cooper and the Sheriff's Department get further in their investigation.

Cooper's dream makes this episode really unusual. The Giant and the Waiter (Hank Worden) appear in the dream, and they are very nonchalant about Cooper's bullet wound. This is the opposite reaction that people would normally have towards that type of situation since it is an emergency. Cooper is really cool about what is happening to him, which pushes the scene further into being absolutely bizarre. He's okay with getting milk and clues from the Giant, even if it means that he would die bleeding.

1 "Beyond Life and Death"

Season 2, Episode 22

This is the last episode of Season 2, and it begins to tie together everything that has happened to Cooper and Twin Peaks at this point (or at least tries to wrap things up). A lot has happened since Cooper began investigating Laura's murder. Cooper finds himself in the Red Room again. He wanders into different rooms to find a way out and finds different "friends" in each room.

A lot is going on in this episode, and this is what makes it one of the weirdest Twin Peaks episodes. Cooper has conversations with a lot of different people in the Red Room, from the Giant to blood-soaked Annie. It gets even more crazy with pulses of light, and a devil-like figure trying to bargain for Cooper's soul in exchange for Annie's life. What is perhaps the usual part is that Cooper wakes up from his dream, but he definitely isn't himself (even though he is usually a very eccentric person in general). It's a strange note to leave a last episode on, but thankfully, Twin Peaks fans have Season 3 to satisfy their curiosity.

