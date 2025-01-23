In the early 1990s, the mystery of who killed Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in Twin Peaks was inescapable, and everyone wanted to know who did it — including political figures who led some of the most powerful countries in the world. That was the case with Mikhail Gorbachev, the leader of the Soviet Union between 1985 and 1991. In Brad Duke's book Reflections: An Oral History of Twin Peaks, one of the producers of the iconic David Lynch series, Jules Haimovitz, reveals that the former Soviet leader reportedly once used his connections to try and learn the answer to the big mystery before it aired.
The Entire World Wanted To Know the Answer to 'Twin Peaks' Biggest Mystery — Even This Political Leader
