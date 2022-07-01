Whether fraternal or identical, being a twin has its definite benefits. There is the built-in bestie aspect, a permanent road trip buddy, and someone who knows where the bodies are buried and who probably helped to bury them. Like any other sibling relationship, twinship can’t always be matching sweaters and friendship bracelets. Twinning isn't easy.

RELATED:10 Sibling Duos in Film and TV That Make Our Hearts Melt

In the world of superheroes and their villainous counterparts, the twin bond can manifest as anything from bitter rivals to actual partners in crime (both literally and figuratively). No matter, friend, foe, or frenemy, some duos are just so dynamic they put others to shame.

The Wonder Twins (Zan and Jayna): Powers, Activate!

The alien twins each bring their own skill set to the table. Zan can transform into water at any state of matter. Jayna can shift into any animal, both real and mythical. While these might not seem like the most threatening powers, imagine a dragon attacking from the left while huge chunks of hail are being consistently thrown from the right.

RELATED:'Wonder Twins' Movie Starring KJ Apa and Isabel May Not Moving Forward

Things get less wonderful when it comes to their Achilles heel. The twins must be in the same vicinity for their powers to properly function. So, divide and conquer would be out of the question.

Mera And Hila: Everybody Wants To Rule Atlantis

If they were just duking it out amongst themselves, these two would be equally matched on any given day. Both possess super-strength, enhanced senses, and the ability to breathe on land and in water. Individually though, Hila can cast illusions; a skill Mera lacks. Mera has expert-level control over her hydrokinetic powers, something that Hila is not as adept at. Despite the differences, they share common goals. Hila aimed to be the Queen of Atlantis, while Mera is the actual Queen.

RELATED:'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

Taking down an enemy underwater, they would be unbeatable. However, if the fight progressed to the surface, their vulnerabilities would be instantly exposed and exploited.

Ma'alefa'ak and J’onn J’onzz: Martian, Martian Man

These Martian twin brothers have even more abilities than the Kryptonians. In addition to being able to do almost everything Clark and co can, they can also regenerate, turn invisible, shape-shift, and read minds. Though, Malefic was thankfully stripped of that last ability. The genocide-committing evil twin hellbent on becoming the last of his species, probably shouldn’t have access to the minds of others.

Their main vulnerability is one that all Martians share, an aversion to fire. Despite such immense power, this mundane fear would be easy for any adversary to press to their advantage.

Billy Batson and Mary Batson: You’re A Wizard, Billy (and Mary)

Sometimes these two are written as twins. Other times they are written as adopted siblings of varying ages. Their familial connection depends on the day, but their level of heroics never changes. The power of the Wizard Shazam imbues these kids with the strengths and skills of several ancient figures.

RELATED:‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Release Date Moves to Avoid ‘Avatar 2’

Yet, being armed with the power of Zeus and the wisdom of Solomon, isn’t always enough to stave off defeat. If Billy and Mary are unable to physically speak the name Shazam, those ancient powers will fail to manifest. If they are hit with a high enough voltage of electricity, they’ll be forcibly transformed back to their adolescent bodies.

Lois and Lara Wayne: Supergirl Red and Supergirl Blue

The great-granddaughters of Superman and Batman joined the family business when they decided to collectively take up the mantle of Supergirl after the killing of their aunt Kara. Due to their Kryptonian nature and the nurture of the Batman family, Lois and Lara were truly the best of both worlds. Sadly, as impressive as they had the makings of being, it wouldn’t come to pass. Lois’s superheroine career was cut short when a Kryptonite blast took her life. Lara died centuries later.

For these twins, their true power lay in their unrealized potential. As direct descendants of Krypton’s Last Son and the World's Greatest Detective, Lois and Lara should have been physically and intellectually unstoppable.

Skaar and Hiro-Kala: Sons of Hulk

Though it sounds improbable, the physically-strongest avenger was somehow able to father two children that are even stronger than him. Skaar and Hiro-Kala possess the brawn of the Hulk and, at varying times, the magic of their mother Caiera. The twins even have their own Hulk transformations, however, they are triggered by different emotions.

RELATED:'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need To Know

Both has proven to be extremely lethal on their own. While currently unlikely, a team-up between the two would mean complete annihilation for whatever unlucky soul chose to stand toe to toe with them.

Wiccan and Speed: Baby Avengers

In a lot of ways, these two are simply younger versions of their mother (Scarlet Witch) and uncle (Quicksilver). They even find themselves on the junior varsity version of their parent’s superhero squad. Still, there’s no need to handle these two with kid gloves. Wiccan is already living up to his name and taking after his mother with his unfathomable level of mystical abilities. Speed is less impressive when it comes to his own powers. His skill set is that of your average speedster.

Though Wiccan is a magic prodigy, he isn’t quite ready for the big leagues and his twin is right next to him warming the bench.

Ronan Kent and Rowan Kent: A Super and A Lantern

In the 30th Century, the house of El is on the brink of historic collapse, as Kal-El’s son, attempts to pummel his extended family into submission. Doggedly defending truth, justice, and that iconic symbol is a uniquely heroic set of twins. A duo that features Earth’s current Superman, Ronan Kent, and the Blue Lantern Corps. Member, Rowan Kent.

Ronan and Rowan have both inherited all the Kryptonian bells and whistles including super-breath, heat vision, and the ability to fly. Rowan also has the Blue Power Ring and all its energy constructing capabilities. However, villains from Metropolis to Central City know how to down a Kryptonian, no matter how powerful they are. When your biggest weakness is public knowledge it’s hard to be truly invincible.

Wonder Woman and Jason: Zeus’s Other Set Of Twins

Twin demigod children of an Olympian and an Amazonian sound like the beginning of a bad joke. In actuality, it’s just DC undertaking the long-lost twin trope. Even so, these two are nothing to joke about, both are formidable forces when facing enemies or even each other. Diana Prince comes equipped with the superhero basics plus some pretty powerful weaponry. Being cut from the same cloth means Jason is similarly powered with a few tricks of his own.

Just because Diana and Jason are immortal, doesn’t mean they’re wholly invulnerable. They can be fatally wounded. In the comics, only a handful of enemies have come anything close to delivering that lethal blow.

Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver: Wanda and her Wombmate

One is the fastest being in the Marvel-verse and the other is the most powerful witch on the planet. Pietro and Wanda Maximoff are truly the ‘name a more iconic duo’ meme. Wanda’s true capabilities shift depending on the whims of the writer, but the common thread seems to be a combo of the word’s chaos, magic, and hex.

When paired with her twin and (unfortunate) one-time lover, a foe would have to contend with Wanda’s Swiss Army Knife skill set while also trying to slow down someone nicknamed Quicksilver. Though, not as powerful as his sister who can alter reality, Pietro can still hold his own. The guy can do pretty much anything at the speed of sound, including, reading, thinking, and of course running.

NEXT:19 Most Powerful Marvel Characters, Ranked