I vividly remember seeing Straight Up, James Sweeney’s first film, and thinking, “This guy has something special.” His specific comedic voice, the unique way he explored sexuality, and his willingness to lean into the messy all made for one of the most memorable films of Outfest in 2019. His sophomore film, Twinless, contains all those elements again to tell a very different but just as creatively bold story that will no doubt emerge as one of my favorites of Sundance 2025.

What is ‘Twinless’ About?

Image via Sundance

Twinless begins with an image of a diner and the sound of a car wreck — two things that will become very important and constantly recontextualized for the next 100 minutes. We quickly learn that the crash killed the magnetic and intelligent Rocky (Dylan O’Brien) and that his twin Roman (also O’Brien) and his mother (Lauren Graham) are dealing with his death mostly by isolating and snapping at one another. After one such argument as the two are sorting through Rocky’s things, Roman’s mother insists he needs help, and he finds himself in a bereavement group for people who have lost their twins.

The film’s penchant for dark humor is established immediately, with the support group’s leader (Tasha Smith) making digs about her deceased sister. During a break, Roman starts talking with another group member, Dennis (Sweeney). The two instantly hit it off in a sweetly awkward way, and they begin spending time together, doing normal things they used to do with their respective twins like going to the grocery store and playing Sims.

Oh, did I mention that’s just the cold open? Well, it is. After the title card finally hits, we’re thrown a massive curveball — the first of several — that complicates everything, making us question what we thought we knew. It’s a massive risk, and in Sweeney’s hands, it’s one that pays off in spades, turning what’s already set up to be a very good movie into an excellent one.

‘Twinless’ Is a Tonal Triumph

Image via Sundance

Twinless is a dramedy in its truest form, equal parts hilarious, heartbreaking, and even horrific at various points — and occasionally at the same time. I was reminded of Liz Feldman’s Dead to Me in how it walks the delicate tightrope, as well as the way it makes us fall in love with irresistibly charming characters before peeling back the layers to expose the secrets underneath and ugliness they’re capable of. But do objectively wrong choices automatically mean the people making them are irredeemably bad? Twinless doesn’t come out and say "no" — that would be too easy. Instead, it makes its characters so layered and magnetic that the audience naturally wants to try to sympathize with and rationalize their truly detestable decisions — and then feel conflicted about doing so.

The most well-utilized tool for achieving that is undoubtedly the humor Sweeney injects into the script. Every joke is fresh and authentic, serving the dual purpose of making the audience laugh and helping us get to know the characters. Dennis does have one key personality trait that doesn’t quite work for me — an obsession that feels too on the nose, over-the-top, and ultimately unnecessary — but all in all, the comedic beats consistently land.

The dramatic moments are just as engaging and impressive. The film is chock-full of memorable lines that are cutting and gorgeous in their simplicity. “Every day is a bad day now,” Dennis says of life after his twin. “I was a we — now I’m an I,” Roman says at another point. There are countless movies about grief and loneliness, but Twinless offers a new angle, examining underexplored complex versions of these emotions.

The same can be said for the film’s LGBTQ+ themes, which feel subtle and seamlessly integrated. That Dennis and Rocky are both gay is crucial to the plot, but it’s not the entire point. There’s a natural, lived-in quality to the queerness that’s refreshing, and the fact that Sweeney lets his queer characters be genuinely, unabashedly flawed makes for more effective and exciting representation than stories that sanitize its queer characters. The homophobia they experience isn’t used as a cheap crutch or excuse either, as Sweeney delicately weaves it through the characters’ arcs in a way that could be disastrous with a less capable filmmaker.

‘Twinless’ Features a Career-Best Performance From Dylan O’Brien — And a Star-Making One for James Sweeney

Image via Sundance

We see O’Brien embodying Roman for the majority of the film’s runtime, and the amount of depth he manages to infuse him with is truly impressive. Roman is, for lack of a better word, a himbo, often misusing words and phrases and quick to solve problems using violence. But the film never paints him as stupid or mean. Rather, it makes us feel a bit guilty for laughing at his ignorance and approaches his lashing out with compassion — a legitimate anger issue and defense mechanism. O’Brien plays Roman with a beautiful, simultaneous combination of strength and vulnerability that makes it impossible to not root for him.

Though we see him play Rocky far less — only through flashbacks — the dimension O’Brien adds to him is remarkable as well, as we truly feel like we get to know him in a short amount of time. While there are aesthetic clues like wardrobe and facial hair that differentiate the two, O’Brien deserves credit for his attention to physicality. There’s a clear contrast to the way he carries himself between both roles, and he completely disappears into both parts. It’s on par with the work Rachel Weisz did in Dead Ringers, and believe me when I say that’s just about the highest compliment I can give.

The film even subverts our expectations when it comes to the supporting characters, with Dennis’ coworker Marcy (Aisling Franciosi) a prime example. Her relentless optimism and kindness are set up to be a punchline — the butt of numerous jokes — but she ultimately becomes crucial to the plot, and we as an audience begin looking at her in a whole new unexpected light, though the way it’s cleverly foreshadowed doesn’t make it feel out of place in the slightest. There’s a similar, smaller moment with Graham, though unfortunately, she feels extremely underutilized.

Sweeney’s performance is also pitch-perfect, as he imbues a highly controversial character with charisma and grounds the film through its many twists and turns. It’s a highly demanding and tricky role, but he makes it look easy. His writing and performance are rivaled only by his directing skills, which also impress. One standout moment involves a split-screen that’s not only visually interesting but enhances that moment of the narrative by drawing interesting parallels and building to a satisfying climax.

Twinless is a masterfully crafted and thought-provoking dramedy that’s sure to leave you with much to grapple with. Beyond being thematically rich and carefully assembled, it’s also just a really good time. You’ll definitely laugh, you’ll probably cry, and there’s a good chance you’ll be looking out for Sweeney’s next project. I know I am.

Twinless premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival.