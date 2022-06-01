Plenty of actors have been known for pulling double duty and playing their character's twin sibling — like Dove Cameron on Liv and Maddie or Finola Hughes on General Hospital. But some twin characters come in the form of real-life twin actors.

RELATED: Who Are DC's 'Wonder Twins'?

Whether they've been acting duos since they were born, grew up on a set together, or scored roles simply for their identical faces, Hollywood has been full of twin actors for decades in memorable movies, sitcoms, and even fashion lines.

Dylan And Cole Sprouse

Dylan and Cole Sprouse rose to fame during their Disney Channel days on Suite Life of Zack and Cody where they played mischievous twin brothers. And although the two have parted ways from acting together in recent years, they still spent the majority of their careers on sets together.

From the Christmas comedy I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus to the Adam Sandler hit Big Daddy to their start at just a year old on Grace Under Fire, the Sprouse twins have accrued over a dozen works together.

Peyton And Spencer List

Peyton List has become best known for her portrayal of mean girl Tory Nichols on Cobra Kai while her twin brother Spencer List is remembered for his recurring role of Carter Hunter on The Fosters and its spin-off Good Trouble.

RELATED: Questions The 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Trailer Left Fans Asking

But these twin actors played together on an episode of Disney Channel's Bunk'd, where Spencer appeared as Eric opposite Peyton, who starred in the Jessie spin-off as Emma.

Tia And Tamera Mowry

Image via ABC

Tia and Tamera Mowry have created successful solo careers for themselves, both starring in separate Christmas films while Tamera was a co-host of The Real and Tia starred on Netflix's Family Reunion.

RELATED: Why ‘Sister, Sister’ Is the Perfect Hit of ‘90s Nostalgia

But the twin sisters are best known for their starring roles as long-lost twins Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell on Sister, Sister, as well as their successful Halloween Disney Channel Original Movies Twitches and Twitches Too.

Amanda And Caitlin Fein

While the names Amanda and Caitlin Fein may not ring any bells, their faces might. This pair of twin sisters took turns playing the toddler version of Matilda in the 1996 film of the same name.

Not only did Amanda and Caitlin pull the twin switcheroo several times in films and TV shows, but they also acted together in the TV series Easy Way Out as twins Stacey and Tracey.

Blake And Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

While Blake and Dylan Tumony-Wilhoit have both worked in the sound departments of notable shows like Game of Thrones, Lost In Space, and Castle Rock, these twin brothers started out as actors on a popular 80s sitcom.

The Tuomy-Wilhoit twins played Nicky and Alex Katsopolis on Full House for the show's final three seasons and later reprised their roles of Jesse and Becky's sons on Fuller House for two episodes.

Daryl And Evan Sabara

While Daryl Sabara is best known for his role as Juni Cortez in Spy Kids and being married to Megan Trainer, the actor also voiced a character in a Christmas film that's become a holiday tradition.

RELATED: ‘Spy Kids’ Reboot Coming to Netflix with Robert Rodriguez Returning as Director

Daryl lent his voice to Hero Boy in 2004's The Polar Express, but what few people know is that his twin brother Evan Sabara did additional motion capture for the character of Young Boy in the film.

Jessica And Lisa Origliasso

Twins Jessica and Lisa Origliasso are better known as the early 2000s pop-rock duo The Veronicas, who toured the world with artists like The Jonas Brothers and 5 Seconds of Summer and continue to put out hits like "Untouched" and "4ever."

The duo also dipped their toes in the acting pool in the early 2000s when they played Sapphire and Emerald Buxton for 12 episodes of Cybergirl, and later guest-starred as themselves on 90210.

Becky And Milly Rosso

The story of Becky and Milly Rosso getting discovered in Hollywood was probably every Disney Channel-obsessed millennial's dream come true back in 2005. While at a taping of Suite Life of Zack and Cody, the twin sisters from England got approached by Suite Life heads to appear on their favorite show.

Becky and Milly appeared in seven episodes as Zack and Cody's twin love interests Janice and Jessica, then later guest-starred on an episode of the spin-off Suite Life on Deck and starred in a Legally Blonde sequel produced by Reese Witherspoon titled Legally Blondes.

Oliver And James Phelps

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

English actors and identical twin brothers Oliver and James Phelps shot to magical stardom when they were cast as the loveable Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, roles they played in eight films spanning a decade.

The twins have continued to play duos in several other shows and films including Kingdom, Danny and the Human Zoo, and Last Night in Soho, as well as a joint podcast on YouTube called Double Trouble.

Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are arguably the biggest twins in the world, starting their acting careers at just six months old when they scored the role of Michelle Tanner on Full House. The Olsen twins went on to star in a series of their own films like To Grandmother's House We Go and Double, Double, Toil and Trouble.

While Mary-Kate continued acting long after Full House, Ashley seemingly retired in 2004 when the twins made the career shift to fashion designers with the release of their fashion line The Row.

NEXT: 'Twins' Sequel Adds Tracy Morgan as Long-Lost Triplet to Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger

‘Wednesday’: Thing Announces First Look at Tim Burton’s ‘The Addams Family’ Netflix Spinoff

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Ashley Amber (80 Articles Published) Ashley Amber is a 27-year-old writer and author. Ashley independently published a novelette series in the genre of fantasy/romance, with a third book in the works. She made her poetry debut in 2021, published in an LGBTQIA+ anthology by InkFeathers Publishing, for which she also had the honor of writing the back cover blurb. Aside from books and poetry, Ashley has worked as a pop culture writer and blogger for numerous blogs, most notably MJ's Big Blog and Collider. When she's not writing, you can find Ashley on Youtube where she make videos about her writer's life and author journey. More From Ashley Amber

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe