If you look at the history of the twist ending as it relates to the world of cinema, sure, you're going to find your fair share of thrillers. Many iconic twist endings belong to movies that want to thrill, shock, or unsettle, and the inclusion of a twist ending is a naturally good way to do those things (see the likes of Psycho, The Sixth Sense, and The Usual Suspects, for starters).

As for non-thrillers that have twist endings, or otherwise unexpected conclusions? You could make the argument that they're able to be even more shocking, given how jarring it can be to experience an unexpected revelation after sitting through, say, a comedy, an action movie, or a slow-paced/non-thrill heavy horror film. These endings all belong to movies that aren’t principally thrillers, showing that twists aren’t the exclusive property of such a genre.

Because endings are going to be discussed, spoilers here are inevitable.

10 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Billy Wilder directed a wide range of movies throughout his directorial career, and indeed made some thrillers, with perhaps his best being Double Indemnity (which was also an example of film noir). Wilder’s comedies were also generally very good, and Some Like It Hot still holds up when watched today as something consistently funny and bold (especially for its time) from beginning to end.

It follows two men on the run from gangsters after witnessing a murder, and they disguise themselves as women to escape, which sets up non-stop farcical situations. At the film’s end, it delivers perhaps its biggest and most surprising laugh when an old man, who was attracted to one of the “women,” finds out the truth, then casually responds with, “Well, nobody’s perfect,” maybe implying he’s okay with the revelation. Again, it’s bold stuff for 1959, and it’s still an excellently funny and brazen punchline to Some Like It Hot as a whole.