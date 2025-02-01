Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows mentioned.

It's always a joy for audiences when a series' plot takes an unexpected turn. From shows like Black Mirror and Westworld, viewers have experienced some of the most incredible surprises on television. One of the more favored twists is often delivered by a calculated antagonist, who is capable of elevating any story.

There is something particularly satisfying about a villain who hides in plain sight, keeping audiences on their toes. When a series accomplishes an intriguing plot and a well-crafted villain’s reveal, it can make for a memorable TV moment. While it is usually criminal dramas that house these unexpected villains, other genres, with a carefully planned story, can often create unforgettable surprises, leaving an impact and adding a layer of thrill. This list contains amazing shows that deliver the best twist villains, keeping fans locked in and adding to the legacy of the most noteworthy moments on TV.

10 'Erased' (2017)

Twist Villian: Gaku Yashiro

Image Via Hulu

Erased is an underrated anime series that deserves a lot more attention. The story follows an adult, Satoru Fujinuma, who is struggling as a manga author, but has the unique ability to travel through time. When his mother is brutally murdered, he wields his gifts in order to solve her case. This act leads Saturo towards the daunting task of protecting his childhood friend from an unknown evil.

At the center of the mystery is the seemingly kind-hearted Gaku Yashiro, Satoru’s supportive teacher. While the series gives many hints along with a sense of foreboding surrounding the character, Erased commits fully in trying to mislead its viewers, causing its audiences to doubt what is before their eyes. When the villain is finally revealed, viewers are struck by a mix of disbelief at the realization that they are being gaslit into believing that the villain may not be Yushio after all. This marks the character as one of the more fascinating twist villains due to the series’ tricks.

9 'The Good Place' (2016–2020)

Twist Villian: Archangel Michael

Image via NBC

The Good Place is a fun mesh of comedic chaos and heartfelt lessons. The show follows the snarky and sarcastic Eleanor, who is also terribly morally flawed, as she somehow mistakenly finds herself in “The Good Place” after her death by shopping carts. As Eleanor attempts to navigate her new afterlife, trying to deceive those around her into thinking she belongs there, she forms positive bonds and through them, slowly becomes a better person.

For the unexpected twist of the show, The Good Place brings forth the often frantic character, Michael, a seemingly ditzy and sweet, archangel, to deliver the shocking TV moment. Michael redefines the events of the entire series up until that moment, with his reveal as a demon who has been psychologically torturing Eleanor and her friends, as they are actually in “The Bad Place.” The reveal adds another layer to the humorous chaos that is The Good Place, leaving it as one of the best shows with a clever and unexpected villain.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Good Place Release Date 2016 - 2019 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming BUY







8 'Teen Wolf' (2011–2017)

Twist Villian: Peter Hale

Image Via Hulu

What a time to be alive, when Teen Wolf played on small screens with a new episode every week, enticing viewers with mystery monsters, humor, and, of course, werewolves. The series surrounds Scott McCall, an ordinary teen turned roaring werewolf, as he navigates his new life, battling supernatural threats and unvailing small-town secrets.

Peter Hale is initially introduced as a victim of severe burns, and immediately audiences are meant to feel sorry for him, as he is also in a terrible physical condition. But while he seems harmless to both audiences and show characters, Peter is actually the alpha werewolf responsible for Scott’s transformation as well as his own family’s tragic circumstances. Teen Wolf’s shocking character reveal adds a villain that boosts the show's likability, pinning it as a series with a memorable twist antagonist.