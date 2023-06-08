The world of Twisted Metal is most certainly a dangerous one. In a post-apocalyptic land where nearly everyone has a vehicle kitted out with a terrifying amount of weaponry, there's still one threat that stands out among the rest though - Sweet Tooth. He's the mascot of PlayStation's destruction derby game and completely insane to boot with a flaming mane, a deadly ice cream truck, and a penchant for murder. A new clip for Peacock's series adaptation shows Anthony Mackie's John Doe at his mercy until the motor-mouthed outsider finds a way out of the nightmarish clown's grasp.

Twisted Metal follows Doe on his journey across the wasteland to deliver a package for a mysterious benefactor. Facing down marauders and savages with vehicles that could easily do him in at any moment, he finds an ally in Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), an axe-wielding car thief looking for her place in the world who helps him on his quest. At some point, however, he's forced to confront the demented Sweet Tooth in his Las Vegas stomping ground. If his horrifying reveal at the end of the show's first teaser was any indication, the clown is not playing around in the series.

The clip opens with Doe being tossed around like a ragdoll by Sweet Tooth who's embodied by former All Elite Wrestling TNT champ Joe Seanoa. As he clocks him and smashes him over a pool table with ease, Will Arnett cracks wise as the voice of the demented clown, switching between comedic and threatening. He's ready to end Doe's journey right then and there by smashing him face-first through the screen of an electronic gaming machine but not before putting on some "kill music" - Sisqó's "Thong Song." Thinking on his feet, Doe joins him in a duet making for a bizarre sequence that disarms the clown for a brief moment. He's able to parlay that brief reprieve into a second chance at life, only after complimenting Sweet Tooth's pipes and committing to attending his "show," whatever it may entail.

Image via Peacock

Who's Adapting Twisted Metal for Television?

Deadpool duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick developed Twisted Metal as an original take on the PlayStation franchise with Cobra Kai alum Michael Jonathan Smith taking on writing and showrunning duties. Billed as a high-octane action comedy, it marks a departure from the canon of the games which typically center on a demolition derby held by the mysterious Calypso who offers the winner any wish they desire. Smith has previously expressed his love for the games, however, and is ready to showcase the franchise's many colorful and twisted characters for a new audience.

Twisted Metal also managed to land a deep supporting cast to depict said characters. Beyond Mackie, Seanoa, Arnett, and Beatriz, the series will feature beloved Scream veteran Neve Campbell as Raven and Thomas Hayden Church as Agent Stone with Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr. rounding out its guest stars. Kitao Sakurai is also aboard the series, directing multiple episodes.

Twisted Metal revs up on Peacock on July 27. Check out the new clip below.