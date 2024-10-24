Video game adaptations, once the bane of Hollywood, are now becoming more commonplace in movies and TV. The most critically acclaimed adaptations seem to have one thing in common: they're set in a post-apocalyptic environment. Just look at the mutant-infested, nuclear-scorched wasteland Lucy McLean (Ella Purnell) travels in Fallout or the wilderness that The Last of Us has transformed America into. It also helps that Fallout and The Last of Us feature top-notch casts, alongside creators who know how to translate the game's world into a television format. But one post-apocalyptic video game adaptation might have flown under your radar: Twisted Metal. Based on the Playstation games, Twisted Metal is a darkly hilarious take on the end of days — thanks in no small part to its two leads — and the approach it takes toward adapting its source material.

What Is ‘Twisted Metal’ About?

Image via Peacock

Twisted Metal begins in an alternate timeline where society collapsed following a cyber-attack in 2002. Most major cities have walled themselves off from the world, leaving the outside to fall prey to various lawless gangs. This is where protagonist "John Doe" (Anthony Mackie) comes into the picture; after driving into Las Vegas, he has a violent encounter with the mysterious woman named Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz). Circumstances lead to John and Quiet traversing the ruins of America so that John can deliver a package to Raven (Neve Campbell). But they have to survive the lawless wasteland, where it seems like everything wants to kill you.

The Cast of ‘Twisted Metal’ Has Some of the Best Chemistry for an Ensemble

Twisted Metal's biggest strength is Mackie and Beatriz's performances; both actors manage to bring genuine pathos to their characters. Quiet is revealed to have earned her name through her former life as an indentured servant in what used to be California; if servants disobeyed, their body parts would be chopped off. She is haunted by the death of her brother Loud (Richard Cabral) at the hands of the sadistic Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church), and seeks vengeance even at the cost of her own life - even getting angry when John saves her instead of shooting Stone.

John himself is going through his own struggles, as he can't remember his past. The only connection he truly has is with his car, named "Evelyn". It saved his life as a child, and he's never been without it. This makes the episode "EV3L1N" all the more tragic, as during a battle with the hedonistic Holy Men, Evelyn is blown up — with John giving his car a proper burial. Moments like these make Twisted Metal worth a watch, as it's able to balance between the ridiculous and the heartfelt with ease.

‘Twisted Metal’ Has Its Own Unique – and Hilarious – Take on the Apocalypse

Close

The other half of what makes Twisted Metal click is the creative forces behind the camera, particularly showrunner Jonathan Michael Smith and producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Smith has a blast imagining how society would be if the world ended in 2002, especially when it comes to the various pockets of society. From the Holy Men who feel God abandoned them and they can do whatever they want, to Stone being a former cop with a twisted take on law and order, Twisted Metal shows that people will often cling to the roles they had before, taking them to their extreme. Since it was also 2002, that means the soundtrack is full of early-2000's hits - including a scene where the merits of Sisqo's "Thong Song" are discussed. I'm not making that up, it's an actual scene in the show.

The character who best exemplifies the twisted world of Twisted Metal is the killer clown Sweet Tooth, who's brought to life by wrestler Samoa Joe while Will Arnett provides his voice. Arnett, like Mackie and Beatriz, toes the line between comedy, chaos, and pathos: the very last scene of Season 1 shows him confronting two raiders who shot him and left him for dead. He shares a laugh with them before killing one and dragging the other off in a burst of unexpected black comedy that peppered Reese & Wernick's work on the Zombieland and Deadpool films. Sweet Tooth is considered to be the face of the Twisted Metal video games, so it's no surprise the creators wanted to get him right.

How Does 'Twisted Metal' Set Up Season 2?

Twisted Metal did receive a fair share of criticism when it first aired; most of this was due to viewers feeling like there was a lack of vehicular combat that defined the video games, as well as the tournament that gave the series its name. That all changed with the Season 1 finale, where Raven coerced John into entering into the Twisted Metal tournament on her behalf. Mackie revealed that Twisted Metal was greenlit for a second season at the 2023 Game Awards, all but confirming that future episodes will feature the carnage and car combat that made the Twisted Metal games a hint. Other characters from the game are slated to show up, including Anthony Corrigan as the tournament's mysterious maestro Calypso and the masked Dollface, who was revealed to be John's sister.

While Fallout and The Last of Us premiered to admittedly well-deserved critical success, Twisted Metal definitely deserves to be included in that conversation. It could even be argued that they are in the same league, as beneath all the chaos and crude humor, there's a beating heart. Perhaps Season 2 will hook more viewers, or lead to a re-evaluation of the show, but time will tell. One thing's for certain; the next season will definitely involve more cars, more violence, more 2000's-era songs, and more of Sweet Tooth being a menace to society.

Twisted Metal is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

6 10 Twisted Metal Release Date July 27, 2023 Cast Anthony Mackie , Stephanie Beatriz , Chelle Ramos , Jared Bankens Main Genre Action Seasons 1

Watch on Peacock