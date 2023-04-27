PlayStation has in recent times, seen some of its most successful games adapted for live-action film and television. The first months of 2022 saw Tom Holland take up the mantle as Nathan Drake in Uncharted, fast-forward some months into 2023 and a television adaptation of The Last of Us starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal had us all hooked. Now once again, PlayStation is set for yet another adaptation with Twisted Metal set to arrive on Peacock sometime this year. In August of last year, writer and executive producer of the series, Michael Jonathan Smith took to Twitter to announce that filming had wrapped on the post-apocalyptic show. Now the first poster of the action comedy series has emerged.

The colorful poster pictures Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) behind the wheel of a car armed on the side with an automatic gun. Mackie seems relaxed enough in the photo, but for those familiar with the Twisted Metal way of things, that is a posture that won't last very long. The poster also depicts the ice cream truck of Sweet Tooth, the iconic flaming head clown from the game emerging off-road while rockets fly above with colorful splendor. The original PlayStation version of the Twisted Metal franchise, sees a group of contestants compete in bizarre venues in a tournament designed for the public's cruel entertainment organized by a sadistic fellow known as Calypso. Each driver must kill their opponents with whatever instrument they can find as they drive behind the wheel in the hopes of having their deepest wish realized by a mysterious benefactor.

The Peacock adaptation though inspired by the games is set to offer an original take. Written by the aforementioned Smith, the show is developed by Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and per the official synopsis, the show follows “a motor-mouthed outsider [who is] offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.” Will Arnett has been cast to portray the ice cream serving Sweet Tooth.

The Current Era of Video Game Adaptations

It would seem like the era of video game adaptations has come to stay as a number of projects have been sanctioned in recent times. In 2022, Paramount+ Halo went into production for a second season. Netflix's The Witcher is set to debut its third season in the summer while Amazon Prime has ordered a God of War series which they promise will be "true to source". For a long time, the idea of adapted video games had been a tricky concept as it would involve tactfully staying true to the source material while exercising creative freedom in a way that appeals to the games' already established fandom. However, if there is one thing HBO's The Last of Us has shown us it is that, a worthy adaptation can be pulled off.

There is no premiere date for Twisted Metal on Peacock. You can see the poster below: