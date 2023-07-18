Since this year’s SDCC will be a wildly different experience due to the ongoing Writers' and Actors' strike, studios and streaming platforms will have to work with what they have in order to keep attendees excited about the event. For its part, Peacock is bringing one of its most anticipated series to its panel and treating fans with the premiere episode of Twisted Metal, as well as with a panel of The Continental: From the World of John Wick – moderated by none other than Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub.

Shortly after SDCC kicks off, Peacock will open Sweet Tooth’s ice cream truck, which will serve free Salt + Straw ice creams with an exclusive Twisted-Metal flavor. Sweet Tooth is one of the most famous Twisted Metal characters from the video game, and it became popular due to the unusual vehicle that’s not common to see in racing (and wrecking) games. In the late afternoon, a surprise musical performance will get fans hyped up for the world premiere of the series’ first episode.

Immediately after the Twisted Metal episode screening, Greg Miller (Kinda Funny) will host an interactive game with audience members who want to test their Twisted Metal knowledge and earn some precious gifts. After all that, Peacock and Sony Pictures will take Sweet Tooth on a road trip, and the deadly clown will drive his ice cream truck through Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Des Moines and Chicago.

The John Wick Panel Happens on Friday — And You're Invited

On Friday, it will be time for the creative team from The Continental: From the World of John Wick to take the stage at Ballroom 20 to provide a first look at the three-part series that serves as a prequel to the John Wick movies. Moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub, the panel will have the creative team discussing details from production, inspiration for the series and, of course, connections to the flagship film series starring Keanu Reeves.

Last but not least, Peacock will host a screening of its critically acclaimed limited series Mrs. Davis tomorrow night at Ballroom 20. Even though the series is already available to stream on the platform, this is a chance for fans to have the rare opportunity of enjoying a TV episode with a group and have that collective catharsis that can only happen on this kind of event.

Peacock premieres Season 1 of Twisted Metal on July 27. The Continental: From The World of John Wick is set to debut in September, but a specific release window is yet to be announced by the streamer. Check out a trailer for Twisted Metal below: