It seems that one of Peacock's upcoming series will go fast and furious into post-production soon: This weekend, Twisted Metal writer and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) took to Twitter to announce that filming has wrapped on the post-apocalyptic show. He also shared a photo of a Twisted Metal glass trophy. The action-comedy series is based on a successful video game franchise that was first released in 1995.

In an additional tweet, Smith commented that the end of production was celebrated with the franchise’s fan-favorite and most widely known character Sweet Tooth's (Will Arnett) truck distributing ice creams. The thread also reveals that filming of the series was far from easy.

Smith also praised the team for powering through all sorts of unforeseen scenarios, from natural delays to machinery malfunction:

“The cast and crew of ‘Twisted Metal’ was something special. Even with lightning delays, extreme heat, and cars that wouldn’t do as they’re told, everyone worked as hard as they could to make sure ‘Twisted Metal’ kicked as much as possible. The last day of shooting felt like the last day of camp, with lots of laughs, a few tears, and ice cream being handed out the back of Sweet Tooth’s truck. We all cannot wait for you to see this insane thing we spent our summer shooting. Now, to post [production]!”

Aside from the video game franchise fans, Twisted Metal is also set to attract a lot of viewers due to its cast and creators; the main and recurring cast features Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Michael Carollo (Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon), Neve Campbell (Scream film series), Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live).

On top of that, the action-comedy series is executive produced by Deadpool’s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. This means that, with a post-apocalyptic setting, a comedy underline and the Demolition Derby meets Hunger Games vibes of the video games, Twisted Metal could very well be an extremely fun and violent must-watch series, with a Mad Max: Fury Road energy.

Twisted Metal is set to be Peacock’s jump-start into the video game adaptation world in order to compete head-to-head with other streaming platforms. Earlier this year, Paramount+ renewed Halo for Season 2 before Season 1 even premiered, HBO Max is betting high on The Last of Us, and The Witcher is already gearing up for Season 3 on Netflix. That means Peacock needs a standout video game-inspired title to enter the race.

Peacock is yet to reveal a release window for Season 1 of Twisted Metal.

