The second season of Twisted Metal just received a major update, with Variety confirming that Anthony Carrigan has joined the cast of the Peacock series as Calypso, a character fans of the video game series know really well. Calypso will be introduced as the host and creator of a dangerous demolition derby tournament, where major characters are invited to compete for the opportunity to have their biggest wish turned into a reality. Unfortunately for the contestants, Calypso always has alternative plans in place wherever he goes. The main crew of the television adaptation will need to be prepared before they cross paths with Carrigan's unpredictable character.

The first season of Twisted Metal premiered last summer on the streaming platform, and it introduced John Doe (Anthony Mackie) as a delivery driver who can't remember his past. The world of the series operates with criminals locked out of cities and forced to live in dangerous wastelands. At the beginning of the story, John gets to meet Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), who would constantly try to trick him in order to get what she wants. The motivation John needed relies on him being able to deliver an important package before it's too late, considering how his life would change for the better if the mission is accomplished.

Carrigan is known for his role as NoHo Hank in Barry. The successful HBO comedy ran over the course of four seasons, with Carrigan's character introduced as the optimistic, yet gullible, leader of the Chechen mafia. The role earned Carrigan several nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Screen Actor Guild Awards and Critic's Choice Awards. The performer was also seen in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Carrigan's next project is Superman, the first movie from the new DC Universe, where he'll step into the shoes of Metamorpho, a character seen in the comic book pages the blockbuster will be based on.

The Talented Cast of 'Twisted Metal'

The first season of Twisted Metal also featured performances from Joe Seanoa (known in the world of professional wrestling as Samoa Joe), Thomas Haden Church and Richard Cabral. The adaptation was developed for television by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Michael Jonathan Smith. After ten episodes of explosive action and unpredictable twists and turns, Peacock decided to renew the series for a second season, but the new episodes haven't begun filming yet. Hopefully, Carrigan's addition to the cast means that the production team is gearing up for the production of the next installment.

Twisted Metal 6 10 Release Date July 27, 2023 Cast Anthony Mackie , Stephanie Beatriz , Chelle Ramos , Jared Bankens Main Genre Action Seasons 1

