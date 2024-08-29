Even though Twisted Metal was renewed for Season 2 almost a year ago, Peacock has been light on announcements regarding the new episodes of the series. That changed a bit today with a slate of new actors getting added as recurring stars: Saylor Bell Curda (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead) and Lisa Gilroy (Interior Chinatown) will all gear up for the deadly post-apocalyptic craze. The new season is yet to get a release window.

The announcement signals to fans that the wheels are finally turning on the video game adaptation series, and chances are we'll start getting some footage later this year or in early 2025. If the ending of Season 1 was any indication, the new season will lean a lot more heavily into the source material, with Twisted Metal itself — the demolition tournament in which Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) and other drivers wreck their cairs and themselves until there's only one left standing.

Who Else is in 'Twisted Metal' Season 2?

Curda, Shaw and Gilroy will join previously announced Anthony Carrigan (Barry), who was cast as fan-favorite Calypso back in June. The cast of Season 2 will also feature Richard de Klerk (A Teenage Prophet),Patty Guggenheim (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Tiana Okoye (Mrs. Davis), aside from returning cast members Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) who plays John Doe and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who plays Quiet.

Saylor Bell Curda is mostly known for High School Musical, but she also starred in The CW series Walker and had guest-starring roles in hit series like Mom, Station 19, New Girl and The Thundermans. Michael James Shaw played mega-villain Corvus Glaive in the last two installments of the Avengers movies and was also on CBS procedural Limitless. Lisa Gilroy was recently in the Netflix series Unstable and Glamorous.

Twisted Metal is based on a popular video game franchise that kicked off in the early aughts. In order to convey the wacky elements from the franchise, Peacock recruited Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Michael Jonathan Smith to develop the series based on their experience on Zombieland (Reese and Wernick) and Cobra Kai (Smith). If the new seasons follows up on what Season 1 teased, fans will be treated to some Mad Max style antics with the new episodes.

Peacock is yet to reveal further details from Twisted Metal Season 2, including additional cast members, trailer and expected release window.