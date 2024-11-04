Twisted Metal Season 2 went into production on July 17, 2024, with filming scheduled initially to end on November 19, 2024. However, series co-creator Michael Jonathan Smith has the most thrilling update ever as filming has officially ended for the installment. Smith announced the news on his Instagram using three adorable photos; the first was a director's chair featuring the Season 2 logo, the second showed the creator beaming in reaction to the final scene, and the iconic Sweet Tooth was featured in the third slide.

Besides the photos, Smith penned a detailed caption announcing the end of filming for Twisted Metal Season 2. He also appreciated everyone involved in creating the upcoming season, which will be “bigger” than the first. In the showrunner’s words:

“That’s a wrap on production of Twisted Metal s2! Enjoy these non-spoiler pictures, including me watching our final shot of the season. We went out with a bang! This production was unforgettable. Our incredibly talented cast and crew brought the thunder and helped deliver something truly special. A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this season even bigger than the first one. Now… off to post.”

The Excellent Team Behind 'Twisted Metal' Makes It Work

Based on Sony’s prominent game franchise, Twisted Metal was developed as a series by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Smith. The first season premiered with all ten episodes on Peacock on July 27, 2023, after being filmed in New Orleans from May to August 2022. Season 2 of Twisted Metal was then announced in December 2023, with filming set for Toronto. Starring in this cherished post-apocalyptic series are Marvel’s Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett and Thomas Haden Church in main roles.

As fans would agree, thanks to the solid cast of Twisted Metal, the series remains an enjoyable watch even with its faults. Similarly, Collider’s review reads:

"Twisted Metal is a series that takes a while to get going, and at times struggles with its tone that deviates from the games, but Smith and his team have made a show that is campy, cheesy fun. By the end of Twisted Metal’s ten episodes, it’s hard to not want more and to be fairly impressed with what the series has set up for its potential future, complete with a cast that begs to be revisited. The shift to comedy also mostly works, thanks to a great writing staff that includes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick of Zombieland and Deadpool fame, and a team of characters that embrace the weird world they’ve been thrown into. Twisted Metal might be a scrappy little mess at times, but it mostly works when it hits the gas."

Twisted Metal Season 2 has no release date yet. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.