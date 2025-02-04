Twisted Metal took the world by storm upon its premiere in 2023, earning solid reviews from audiences but strong reviews from critics on its way to earning a Season 2 renewal from Peacock. The show is based on the video game of the same name created by David Jaffe, and it features MCU star Anthony Mackie in the lead role alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine veteran Stephanie Beatriz. Mackie recently confirmed that Twisted Metal Season 2 had completed filming, and now the show just got another explosive update. During a recent red carpet interview with Collider's Aidan Kelley at the Invincible Season 3 premiere, Twisted Metal star Jason Mantzoukas, who plays The Preacher in the show, confirmed that he will not be part of Season 2, and revealed what kept him from returning in the second season:

"I'm not. And there's no reason, there's no juice to that, it's just that I wasn't able to do it. But I know the show is going to be dynamite because I know a bunch of people on it, and I was heartbroken that I couldn't go because they very much wanted me to, and I very much wanted to do it, but it just didn't work out schedule wise, so I got to know a lot of what is coming, and I think that's going to be nuts."

It's unfortunate to hear that Mantzoukas wasn't able to return for Twisted Metal Season 2, but good that he's stayed in touch with people involved with the show and has only glowing things to say about its return to Peacock. Mantzoukas did not mention what project kept him from returning in Twisted Metal Season 2, but it's possible that it's Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the hit Disney+ series that filmed for months and only recently wrapped a few days ago. Mantzoukas portrays the God Dionysus in Percy Jackson and The Olympians, and he is expected to reprise his role in Season 2. Twisted Metal Season 2 does not yet have an official release date at the time of writing, but the show is expected to be released sometime before the end of 2025.

What Are Jason Mantzoukas’ Most Famous Roles?

Close

Arguably Mant