Twisted Metal's showrunner thanks fans for their love and support, expressing excitement to continue the story and face new foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament.

Twisted Metal was a huge hit for Peacock, becoming the most-binged series in its first week and remaining one of the streamer's top three originals of all time.

Anthony Mackie surprised fans at the 2023 Game Awards. He didn’t just come out to announce the award for Best Ongoing Game (Cyberpunk 2077 won the category), but he also revealed that Twisted Metal was returning for a second season on Peacock. The TV series was also nominated at the Game Awards for Best Adaptation, but it lost to The Last of Us.

Mackie arrived on stage, and the first thing he did was express his gratitude, stating, “I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who watched Twisted Metal on Peacock.” He then paused and told the crowd he had one thing to do before announcing the Best Ongoing Game's winner. He continued, joking with audience members hollering at him, “No one knows this yet, so you three guys and everybody else is gonna be the first! Because of our incredible fans, Twisted Metal is coming back for Season 2 on Peacock! So everybody get your motor revving, because you’re going on another ride with John Doe.” Mackie then proceeded to present the award for Best Ongoing Game.

'Twisted Metal’s Showrunner Thanks Fans

The fans were at the center of thanks from Twisted Metal’s showrunner and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith. He shared his appreciation, stating, “I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans - I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone's love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag. We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I’m thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew.”

'Twisted Metal' Was a Hit for Peacock

Based on the video game franchise by the same name, Twisted Metal is a dark post-apocalyptic action comedy that debuted as Peacock’s most binged series in its first week. The series remained one of the streamer’s top three originals of all time. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime gave Season 1 a positive review, praising the direction, casting, and the choice to make the series accessible for new fans who have never played the game. The series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett, Thomas, and Haden Church.

The dark action comedy Twisted Metal will return for Season 2 on Peacock. You can watch the Season 1 trailer above.

