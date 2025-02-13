The first reviews for Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World place the film as one of the lowest-rated movies in MCU history, but another of his projects that was mostly well-received by critics and adored by audiences just got a thrilling new update. Peacock has officially released the first teaser and teaser art for Twisted Metal Season 2, which is coming to the streamer this summer. The first season of Twisted Metal premiered at the end of July in 2023, so it’s fair to assume that Season 2 will likely debut on the platform around the same time. Both Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz are set to reprise their roles as John Doe and Quiet, with Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett also returning as Sweet Tooth and Anthony Carrigan joining the cast as Calypso.

Michael Jonathan Smith is the writer and showrunner on Twister Metal, and he also executive produced the project alongside scribes Rhet Reese and Paul Wernick, Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett, and more. It has already been revealed that Phil Sgricciawill direct Episodes 1, 2, 5, and 6 in Season 2, with Bill Benz helming Episodes 3, 4, 11. Iain McDonald has also been tapped to direct Episodes 7 and 8, with Bertie Ellwood stepping behind the camera for Episodes 9 and 10. Guest stars for Season 2 include Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw. Jason Mantzoukas also featured in Twisted Metal Season 1, but he announced not long ago that he was unable to return for Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts, even though the Twisted Metal team did ask him back. There's also no bad blood between Mantzoukas and the Twisted Metal crew, as the Invincible star says he's very excited to see what Twisted Metal Season 2 has in store.

‘Twisted Metal’ Star Anthony Mackie Is Booked and Busy

Anthony Mackie’s new movie, Captain America: Brave New World, heads out into the world today, but it won’t be long before he’ll be seen in another project. Mackie will reunite with Marvel veteran directors Joe and Anthony Russo on The Electric State, the sci-fi thriller that also stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown that’s coming to Netflix on March 14. Mackie will even lend his voice to Sneaks, the upcoming animated project from Rob Edwards that also stars Laurence Fishburne and Martin Lawrence. He’s also confirmed to reprise his role as Captain America in both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Image via Peacock

Twisted Metal Season 2 is coming this summer, but an official date has not been announced. Check out the new teaser and poster above and watch Twisted Metal on Peacock.