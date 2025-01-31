Anthony Mackie will forever be known for his role as Sam Wilson in the MCU, first stepping into the role of The Falcon in the Infinity Saga before taking over the mantle of Captain America from Chris Evans Steve Rogers in the Multiverse Saga, but two years ago he starred in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi series that just got a major update. Mackie features alongside Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) in Twisted Metal, the Peacock original series that released in 2023 and was renewed for a Season 2. During a recent interview with Esquire to talk about all of his upcoming projects, Mackie spoke about Twisted Metal Season 2, revealing when the show wrapped filming while also highlighting what fans can expect to see from the second season:

"We just finished it. We shot it in Canada and we blew up a lot of s--t. Every day we blew something up. There were days where the police would come out and be like 'Y'all can't blow this up' and we would wait for them to leave and we would blow it up anyway. It was insane. We blew up people, we blew up houses, we blew up cars. Just know some s—t’s gonna get blown up in season two it was a blast.”

Twisted Metal earned solid reviews from critics upon release, scoring at a 67% rate from reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes, but general audiences were much higher on the series, giving it an approval rating of 93%. The action in Twisted Metal is part of what earned the series so much praise upon release, so it's undeniably thrilling to hear that the show will crank things up even higher with more action on a bigger scale in Season 2. In addition to Mackie and Beatriz, Twisted Metal also stars Will Arnett (The Lego Batman Movie) and Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3), and the show was created for television by a group of talented writers, including Michael Jonathan Smith, alongside Deadpool scribes Rhet Rheese and Paul Wernick. The show is also based on the popular video game of the same name which was developed by David Jaffe.

What’s Next for Anthony Mackie?

Anthony Mackie will next be seen making his feature film debut as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World, the first MCU blockbuster of 2025 that's coming to theaters on February 14. One month after that, he'll team up with MCU veteran directors Anthony and Joe Russo for The Electric State, the Netflix Original sci-fi epic that also stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown that drops on March 14. Another month after that, Mackie's voice will be heard in Sneaks, the upcoming animated project that was written and directed by Rob Edwards dropping on April 18 that also stars Laurence Fishburne and Martin Lawrence. Mackie will also reprise his role as Captain America in both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Twisted Metal Season 2 is expected to premiere later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Twisted Metal on Peacock.