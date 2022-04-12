Anthony Mackie has revealed in a new interview with ExtraTV that the Twisted Metal live-action series he is starring in at Peacock will start shooting “in a few weeks,” underlining how the adaptation of the famous vehicular combat videogame franchise is moving at high speed.

When asked about his upcoming project, Mackie said he’s following a strict diet with “lots of vegetables and chicken breast” to get into shape, and that filming on the Twisted Metal series starts soon. After reiterating how the adaptation is heading to Peacock, Mackie also explained the upcoming series is "just us driving cars, blowing stuff up, and trying to make it to New San Francisco.” That’s right on track with the original videogame franchise, which features a deadly demolition derby in a post-apocalyptic world where every car is equipped with brutal weapons.

In the Twisted Metal franchise, a group of contestants must face each other in insane arenas during a tournament created for the sadistic amusement of the public. Behind the wheels of a death machine, each driver must kill their adversaries with whatever tool they can find, in hopes of getting their deepest wish granted by a mysterious man who’s apparently capable of manipulating reality. So far, little is known about the Twisted Metal live-action adaptation and how close the series will follow the games’ story. However, last year, Mackie was cast in the role of John Doe, an amnesic driver who’s one of the contestants of 2001’s Twisted Metal: Black.

While Mackie’s comments don’t shed much light on the series’ plot, it indicates that the series adaptation will involve some sort of racing contest, as the contestant's goal is to reach a city instead of just destroying the competition. Even so, we can expect the series to remain faithful to the franchise’s tone, as Mackie also promises a lot of explosions. Every Twisted Metal game always features deranged characters, dangerous wastelands, and menacing clowns driving ice-cream trucks, and that’s exactly what fans are expecting from the upcoming series.

The Twisted Metal show is being developed by Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. There’s still no release date for the series, but with filming starting in a few weeks, we can expect it to hit Peacock in 2023.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Twisted Metal series:

Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

