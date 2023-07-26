Ready to enter a twisted world of post-apocalyptic derby mayhem? You better, because Twisted Metal is getting rather close to bringing its iconic world and characters to life with an all-new Peacock series. Based on the cult-classic PlayStation franchise of the same name, Twisted Metal is the latest video game adaptation to come from the recent revived interest in the genre, following the box office-record-breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Emmy-nominated The Last of Us.

Bringing a franchise as wacky and lore-driven as Twisted Metal is no easy task, with the decades-spanning series featuring more than a few beloved and iconic characters. For Peacock's interpretation of the franchise, it's bringing back old favorites, introducing new faces, and might even have a few established characters hiding in plain sight. To find out who will be joining John Doe (Anthony Mackie) on this post-apocalyptic thrill ride, here is our comprehensive cast and character guide for Twisted Metal.

Anthony Mackie as John Doe

Beginning with his debut as Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie has spent most of his career as a supporting character in the wildly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mackie's tenure as the Falcon continued in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Now, Sam Wilson is one of the lead figures in a universe where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) has retired, with the character officially being dubbed the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Anthony Mackie will get to star as the new Captain America for the first time in theaters with the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

Believe it or not, the character of John Doe is a playable character from the Twisted Metal game series, first appearing in the franchise's fifth installment, Twisted Metal: Black. One of the most ambiguous characters in the entire game, John Doe spends much of his time in Twisted Metal: Black trying to discover his true identity, given that he has spent the last few years suffering from a case of amnesia. Upon winning the Twisted Metal tournament, John claims the prize of a miraculous wish from the demonic Calypso, he learns that his former identity was as a cult-busting government agent. That revelation ends up being in vain as Calypso kills John Doe shortly after.

If the Twisted Metal show's version of John Doe is also an amnesiac, figuring out his true identity appears to be the last thing on his mind. Instead, this wise-cracking protagonist spends most of his time making jokes and looking for two-ply toilet paper. While he spends most of his life dodging bullets while delivering packages across a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a job he accepts from the mysterious Raven (Neve Campbell) may prove to be his most challenging one yet.

Will Arnett and Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth

The most infamous character from the Twisted Metal franchise will be played by two actors rather than just one. Physically, the iconic homicidal clown will be portrayed by WWE superstar Samoa Joe. However, the voice of the notorious character will be provided by LEGO Batman himself, Will Arnett.

Needles "Sweet Tooth" Kane has been with the Twisted Metal franchise from the very beginning, appearing as a supporting antagonist in the original 1995 game. Despite almost always being a villain, Sweet Tooth has maintained his throne as the series' mascot, with his terrifying clown mask consistently appearing on the cover art for the many games in the franchise. Since the franchise has been rebooted a few times, Sweet Tooth's origins have varied over the years, though his most consistent backstory sees him as the instance alternate personality of another Twisted Metal character - Marcus Kane.

While John Doe faces many psychopaths in his country-spanning road trip, none seem more feared than Sweet Tooth. The iconic clown has taken up residence in the desolate remains of Las Vegas, now being unofficially renamed to Lost Vegas. When Sweet Tooth catches John Doe snooping around his surprisingly well-maintained casino, the clown gets very close to killing the protagonist but abstains at the last second when they sing an impromptu duet of "The Thong Song."

Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet

Stephanie Beatriz has proven herself to be a remarkably diverse actress in her career, playing lighthearted Disney protagonists in films like Encanto and portraying tough-as-nails characters like in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Beatriz seems to be taking advantage from her experience during the latter for Quiet.

Quiet is a bit of a mystery, as she appears to be a completely original character created for the show who isn't present in the games. Despite that, it looks like Quiet will accompany John Doe on his adventure while she mostly uses actions rather than words (though she's not entirely mute). Also credited on the cast list is Richard Cabral (End of Watch), who is reportedly playing a character named Loud, so perhaps there's a connection there.

Neve Campbell as Raven

Though it's a shame that she didn't return for the latest entry in the popular slasher series, Neve Campbell still brought one of horror's greatest heroes to life as Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise. She's joining the cast of Twisted Metal, but there's something eerily familiar about the seemingly established character.

The character of Raven is the one who hires John Doe for this deadly job, the package he's tasked to deliver being a total mystery. Now, there is a character named Raven who was a playable character in Twisted Metal: Black, playing a prototypical Goth teenager whose friend was tragically killed. That said, when the trailer for Twisted Metal sees Raven promise John Doe any wish he wants, some questions are raised. As fans of the franchise know, there's really only one character who is known for granting wishes, and that's the magical manipulator Calypso - the overseer of the Twisted Metal tournament. Her conversation and shady promises to John Doe indicate that this version of Raven serves a yet-to-be-revealed Calypso or perhaps even is Calypso in disguise.

Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone

Finally, the last major character (that we know of) who will have a prominent role in Twisted Metal is Agent Stone, played by Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: No Way Home star Thomas Haden Church.

In the games, Agent Stone is an undercover government operative tasked with taking down the Twisted Metal tournament and Calypso from the inside. The Peacock show's version of Agent Stone seems moderately more criminal, with the character being a deranged former cop who now leads a gang of rogue police officers. While they claim to want to bring order to a mad world, Stone proves otherwise by trying to blow up people with rocket launchers.