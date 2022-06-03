Peacock announced today that professional wrestler Joe Seanoa has joined the Twisted Metal live-action series as the physical portrayal of Sweet Tooth, who will be voiced by previously announced star and executive producer Will Arnett. Seanoa is the latest addition to the ever-growing cast of the live-action adaptation of the global video game phenomenon.

Seanoa brings to life Sweet Tooth's physical body, as a rage-filled, hulk of a man who dons a terrifying clown mask while driving his infamous doomsday ice cream truck. This emotional and cunning character loves chaos and goes on killing sprees in 'Lost Vegas'. Seonoa completes the dual role of Sweet Tooth with his physical portrayal and with Arnett providing the character's voice.

The wrestler, known by his ring name Samoa Joe, will be making his on-screen acting debut with this series. Seanoa started his wrestling career between in the early 2000s, and has since worked with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and WWE. He is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and is also the current Ring of Honor Television Champion. Aside from wrestling, Seanoa has done voice acting for several video games including Dota 2, Game of Thrones, Dota Underlords and upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Alongside Seanoa and Arnett are Anthony Mackie as John Doe, Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet, Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone and Neve Campbell as Raven. There is also a line-up of guest stars for the series including Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr.. Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the series. Kitao Sakurai will executive produce and direct some episodes of the series. Arnett and Marc Forman secured the rights to the material and put together the project together with Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions.

While there is no release date yet for Twisted Metal, it is expected to be released on Peacock in 2023. Check out the synopsis for the series below:

Twisted Metal is a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

