Scream queen Neve Campbell has joined the ever-growing cast of Peacock’s live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal. Campbell, known for her roles as Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise and most recently as Mickey Haller’s ex-wife in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, will play Raven, with more details about her character yet to be announced. The iconic scream queen will nab a recurring guest star spot alongside with fellow stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe, Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet, and Thomas Haden Church as Agent, with the series directed by Kitao Sakurai.

Campbell has a history of taking on unique roles, and Raven is sure to be another wild turn. Campbell’s success as an actor can be attributed to her choice of characters from final girl Sidney Prescott, to teen witch Bonnie in The Craft and more serious roles on Grey’s Anatomy, and House of Cards. Twisted Metal will be Campbell’s first foray into television comedy.

The Twisted Metal series is set to be a half-hour live-action TV series with action packed comedy similar to the original franchise's gameplay. The series is based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), written by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith about a "motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland". Twisted Metal was first released in 1995, developed by SingleTrac and published by Sony for the PlayStation. Since its initial release, Twisted Metal has spawned a slew of spin-offs and the television series has been in the works for quite some time.

“’Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years, but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Also, Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable! This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

