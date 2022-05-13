Peacock has announced another casting that will be getting behind the wheel in the streaming service's upcoming action-comedy series Twisted Metal. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) has joined the project in a starring role for the live-action adaptation of the video game franchise.

Beatriz will be playing the character known as "Quiet," who is described as a "badass" car thief who relies on her instincts above all else. Driven by a need to find her place in this chaos-filled world, her vision becomes clouded by revenge, leading her to form an unlikely and antagonistic connection to John Doe, played by previously announced cast member Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). The Twisted Metal series adaptation is based on the vehicle combat game that first debuted in 1995, seeing players take control of many different characters/vehicles with the goal of destroying the other vehicles in an arena to be the last one standing through the use of a variety of weapons and abilities. Since the original's release, the series has spawned numerous sequels as well as comic books and spinoffs, with the most recent title being released on the PlayStation 3 in 2012.

Beatriz is most well known for her role as Rosa Diaz in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She also recently provided her voice to Disney's 2021 animated film Encanto as Mirabel and voiced Batwoman in Catwoman: Hunted. Upcoming projects that she will be appearing in include the upcoming short-film anthology Trans Los Angeles and The Bob's Burgers Movie, reprising her role as Chloe Barbash.

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Twisted Metal' Taps Kitao Sakurai to Direct Series Adaptation

Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) is set to direct multiple episodes of the series and will serve as an executive producer. Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will also serve as executive producer as well as showrunner and writer. Other executive producers on the project include Mackie, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick of Deadpool and Zombieland), Will Arnett and Marc Forman for Electric Avenue, Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato for Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. The Twisted Metal series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Twisted Metal series adaptation is expected to release on Peacock in 2023. You can read the synopsis of the upcoming series down below.

Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

