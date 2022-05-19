Thomas Haden Church has just been cast in the new upcoming Peacock comedy series Twisted Metal, a live-action adaptation of the video game phenomenon. Haden Church has been cast alongside the previously announced series leads Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz.

Church is perhaps best known for his roles in Sideways and Spider-Man 3. He will play Agent Stone, a highway patrolman working in the post-apocalypse. His character rules his stretch of power with an iron fist, coming down on even the smallest infractions with harsh judgments. Above all, Agent Stone seeks to bring order back to the Divided States of America, even if he does so with deadly force.

As previously announced, Mackie — who recently starred in the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — will play John Doe, a fast-talking Milkman who faces off against other vehicles as he moves supplies from one settlement to another. He has no memory of his family or his past. John's only goal is survival. That is, until he gets the opportunity to find his own community.

Beatriz will play Quiet, a car thief that works just as brutally as a force of nature. She comes from a community that oppressed her into a state of silence. She wants to find her own place in the dark and chaotic world but is clouded by her need for revenge, and forms an unlikely bond with Mackie's John Doe. The series is based on an original take from Zombieland creators Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Twisted Metal will be a half-hour live-action television series that is based on the PlayStation game series, featuring high-octane action and comedy. Michael Jonathan Smith serves as show runner, executive producer, and writer on the series. Series star Mackie serves as an executive producer on the series. Also executive producing are Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, and Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios The new series comes from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television

No exact release date has been set for the upcoming series. However, there is a lot to look forward to in the new series, which looks to incorporate post-apocalyptic aesthetics with intense comedy and action sequences.

