Peacock announced today that Will Arnett has joined the Twisted Metal live-action series as Sweet Tooth, the iconic flaming head clown who drives an ice cream truck in the original video game franchise. Arnett is just the latest addition to the star-studded cast led by Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

Besides voicing the titular character in Netflix’s hit animated series BoJack Horseman, Arnett has already lent his voice to numerous high-profile projects, such as Ratatouille, Horton Hears a Who!, and Despicable Me. Arnett also voices Batman in the LEGO movie franchise, and now is bound to create another iconic character as the body and voice of Sweet Tooth. Peacock describes the clown as emotional and cunning, which also underlines how the clown who drives an ice cream truck is also passionate about chaos and destruction.

In the original PlayStation Twisted Metal franchise, a group of contestants must face each other in insane arenas during a tournament created for the sadistic amusement of the public. Behind the wheels of a death machine, each driver must kill their adversaries with whatever tool they can find in hopes of getting their deepest wish granted by a mysterious man. So far, little is known about the Twisted Metal live-action adaptation and how close the series will follow the games’ story. However, last year, Mackie was cast in the role of John Doe, an amnesic driver who’s one of the contestants in 2001’s Twisted Metal: Black. Recently, Scream legend Neve Campbell got cast as the driver Raven, Stephanie Beatriz as the car thief Quiet, and Thomas Haden Church as post-apocalyptic highway patrolman Agent Stone.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Murderville': First Trailer Shows Detective Will Arnett & an All-Star Mix of Celebrity Guest Partners on the Case

The Twisted Metal show is being developed Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Michael Jonathan Smith is attached as a writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Kitao Sakurai will direct several episodes for the show and also act as executive producer. Other executive producers include Mackie, Reese, Wernick, Arnett and Marc Forman from Electric Avenue, Jason Spire from Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato from Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

Twisted Metal has no release date, but we expect it to drive to Peacock in 2023. Check out the synopsis for the Twisted Metal series below:

Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

3 PlayStation Games Turning Into Movies/TV Shows (and 3 That Should Be Adapted Next)

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Marco Vito Oddo (1407 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe