The Peacock series is adapted from the popular video game franchise of the same name.

The popular demolition franchise, Twisted Metal, which is receiving a half-hour comedic adaptation on Peacock, has finally landed a director, with Deadline exclusively reporting that Kitao Sakurai will helm the upcoming series. Sakurai is known for his work on The Eric Andre Show, having written, produced, and directed episodes of the popular surrealist comedy show on Adult Swim. He recently collaborated with Eric Andre on his comedy film for Netflix, Bad Trip.

Based on the popular PlayStation series, Twisted Metal's adaptation was pitched by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and comes from Sony Pictures TV, PlayStation Studios, and Universal Television. Anthony Mackie stars in and executive produces the series as John Doe, a witty and sarcastic milkman who has no recollection of his past. When he's offered an opportunity to fulfill his deepest wishes, Doe agrees to deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland populated with savage drivers out to kill each other, including the iconic character, Sweet Tooth.

Other producers on the series include Sakurai, showrunner and Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith, Will Arnett, and Marc Foreman through their Electric Avenue production company. Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios are also involved in the show's production and funding.

Arnett and Foreman are responsible for securing the rights to the adaptation. Sakurai's other works in television as a director include two episodes for the FX series Dave, and one episode of BJ Novak's The Premise. Sakurai is also set to direct 72 Hours for Sony Pictures in collaboration with Davis Entertainment and Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald under their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

The Twisted Metal series of video games was first released for the original PlayStation back in 1995. Since then, the franchise has inspired numerous sequels, comic books, and spinoffs, with the most recent title being released on the PlayStation 3 in 2012.

Here's the official synopsis for the series adaptation of Twisted Metal:

Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

