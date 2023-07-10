The chaotic world of Twisted Metal is being given new life on the small screen with a unique take on the classic PlayStation series from Peacock. Although much has changed from the games' demolition derby setting where drivers compete for a single wish from a mysterious man named Calypso. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick's vision promises similar carnage featuring the colorful and memorable cast of characters introduced throughout the franchise. A new official poster for the series emphasizes just that with Anthony Mackie front and center as things get explosive just behind him.

Mackie plays John Doe, a post-apocalyptic courier delivering punchlines and packages in equal measure as he tries to turn around his life for the better. He'll get the chance of a lifetime when Raven, played by Scream franchise star Neve Campbell, offers him whatever he desires in return for delivering a mysterious parcel across the wasteland. Along the way, he'll encounter the original character Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), a capable car thief looking for her place in the world who forms an antagonist partnership with the motor-mouthed outsider out of necessity. The two look completely serious and ready to hit the open road in the poster, though they're sure to encounter their fair share of terrifying characters along the way.

One such threat is the Twisted Metal franchise's mascot Sweet Tooth, also known as Needles Kane. Embodied by former AEW Wrestling Champion Joe Seanoa – also known as Samoa Joe – and voiced by Arrested Development star Will Arnett, Sweet Tooth is set to be a menace for John and Quiet when they enter the Las Vegas area. He's shown chasing after the two in the poster in his signature demonic ice cream truck which, as the show's first teaser demonstrated, is filled with plenty of sharp objects he uses to carve through his victims.

Image via Peacock

Anthony Mackie Returns to Television With Punchlines Aplenty

Twisted Metal brings Mackie back into the television spotlight after his starring role opposite Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Lately, his focus has been turned to the big screen with his next appearance as Sam Wilson, Captain America: Brave New World, wrapping filming at the end of last month. He's just one piece of the stellar cast which also includes fellow recent MCU alum Thomas Haden Church as the deranged U.S. Agent Stone alongside Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughns, and Lou Beatty Jr. Michael Jonathan Smith developed the series based on Reese and Wernick's concept and serves as showrunner.

Peacock will launch all ten episodes of Twisted Metal on July 27. Another look at the series is also expected to debut at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. For now, check out the new poster below.