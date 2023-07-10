The post-apocalyptic open road awaits Anthony Mackie in a new trailer for Peacock's upcoming comedy Twisted Metal. Mackie plays John Doe, a motor-mouthed outsider whose life is about to change for the better so long as he can deliver a mysterious package across the wasteland. It should be simple, especially with a car with mounted machine guns, but that's without accounting for a murderous clown, a deranged government operative, and many more psychos that are littered throughout the U.S.

Unlike the first teaser which introduced Mackie's Doe along with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa's Sweet Tooth, this trailer shines a light on the full colorful cast that Mackie will encounter throughout his journey. Before it does that, Mackie explains why the world is the way its. In his words, everything fell apart 20 years prior to the series, leaving humanity to flock to walled cities rather than deal with the outlaws in the wasteland between. Delivery drivers, like Doe, brave the dangers outside the walls to get packages from one walled city to the next which is how eventually wound up involved with Raven (Neve Campbell).

In the games, Raven is a gothic teenager seeking revenge for her friend after a prank gone horribly wrong. Here, she's a bit more like Calypso, offering John whatever he wishes - even 3-ply toilet paper - in exchange for picking up and bringing back a package for her. Along the way, he runs into Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), a badass car thief and unlikely, and antagonistic, companion who threatens him into giving her a ride. At the very least, she's on his side and will surely be a valuable asset as he ventures out East where the worst dangers lie. There's Agent Stone (Thomas Hayden Church) who leads a group of enforcers that threaten anyone that enters their land, but the scariest locale is easily Las Vegas where Sweet Tooth resides, gleefully dismembering and beheading the poor unfortunate souls he comes across. They're just two of the many vehicular villains that John and Quiet will come across in their long journey ahead.

Who Else Will Take Part in Twisted Metal?

Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughns, and Lou Beatty Jr. round out the starry cast of Twisted Metal. Deadpool duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick developed the original take on the PlayStation franchise, opting for a different direction than the usual setting of a demolition derby where the lone survivor earns a wish from the all-powerful host. They have a major fan of the games on board as showrunner in Michael Jonathan Smith who'll aim to keep the feel of Twisted Metal alive in Peacock's adaptation.

Sony has been pushing to get more of its PlayStation IP brought to screens lately with Twisted Metal just the latest example. While God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Chad Stahelski's Ghost of Tsushima film are all in the works, another vehicle-based PlayStation series is up next with Neil Blomkamp's Gran Turismo adaptation. Starring Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, and Orlando Bloom, the film will race into theaters on August 11, a couple of short weeks after the Mackie-led series.

Twisted Metal premieres all ten episodes on Peacock on July 27. Check out the trailer below.