Twisted Metal's television adaptation has just found an official home at Peacock. Described as a live-action, thirty-minute action-comedy series, the series will star Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a fast-driving milkman, who tries to deliver a strange package in a dangerous environment affected by a major apocalypse, while dealing with other not-so-friendly drivers. Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as showrunner on the series, as well as writer and executive producer.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, spoke about the series, saying:

“Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable! This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

Mackie, best known perhaps as Sam WIlson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, seems to be having a busy year. The actor is currently set to appear in the upcoming films We Have a Ghost, Desert Warrior, Signal Hill, and Panopticon. He will also be taking over the mantle of Captain America as the MCU moves forward.

The original Twisted Metal video game franchise was groundbreaking in the world of gaming, and the series has grossed an estimated five million dollars throughout its shelf life. This TV adaptation first entered early development in March 2019, before moving forward back in February 2021. The show is still in the development stages but seems to be moving fast, so more details should start to emerge shortly.

Check out the official synopsis for Twisted Metal below:

"TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

